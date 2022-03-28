Just past midnight on Saturday, March 19, Monterey Police responded to a report of threats, and in their investigation, established that Shane Jones, a 28-year-old Seaside resident, had gotten into an argument with his ex-wife. Then things went off the rails.
Later, Jones began looking for her, and allegedly threatened a person he believed was hiding her, saying he would set fire to her house.
Less than an hour later, at 12:58am, Seaside Police responded to a vehicle fire on Palm Avenue, and the owner—an acquaintance of Jones’ ex-wife—said Jones had set the fire and fled the scene in his car before police arrived.
Seaside officers soon spotted Jones’ vehicle near Broadway Avenue and Flores Street and attempted a traffic stop, but Jones allegedly fled from the officers. His car was later found crashed and unoccupied on Highway 68 near Ragsdale Drive, and Monterey Police arrested Jones around 10:45am.
Jones is currently being held without bail on charges of arson, evading an officer, resisting an officer and hit and run. This comes after Jones had been arrested twice already in 2022: On Jan. 14, Monterey Police arrested him on charges of identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, and possession of narcotics. On March 2, Monterey officers arrested him again, this time for allegedly possessing burglary tools, felony vandalism and committing a felony while out on bail.
The public defender representing Jones, Evan George, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday,, March 28.
(0) comments
