What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19.
At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon.
King City Police Officer Janelle Sanchez arrived at the scene outside the family's home within three minutes of that call. Video footage from a body-worn camera and a dashboard camera from a King City police vehicle, as well as a narrative provided by the Monterey County District Attorney upon their initial investigation, begin to lay out some of the details of what happened in a brief encounter that quickly turned fatal.
Upon arriving, Sanchez encountered Brandon Varao, stepping off the curb and into the street, in front of a parked truck, with his hands up. Sanchez turned away from him for a moment to place her medical bag on the hood of her car, and another police vehicle pulled up to the scene. Sanchez turned back toward Varao, who had moved backward into the darkness beyond the parked truck—then began to come toward her, but without his hands up, and with a knife in his right hand.
Sanchez fired immediately. Two other officers who arrived on scene, Officer Daniel Maldonado and Sgt. Anthony Shaw, both fired as well.
Varao died at the scene. He was struck by about four rounds. A total of 18 casings were recovered from the scene.
Joshua Varao, Brandon's brother, was treated for stabbing injuries at Natividad in Salinas and released. "He suffered significant stab wounds to his arm; they were deep, not superficial," says Chief Assistant District Attorney Berkley Brannon.
The men's mother said she was nicked by a bullet in the shooting, and that the family's dog was grazed by a bullet. Both have been treated and are recovering.
None of the three officers involved were injured.
The District Attorney's Office will continue investigating the shooting. The California Department of Justice will not take over this investigation, because the person who was shot by police was armed with a weapon.
