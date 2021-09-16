A five-month-long investigation by the Salinas Police Department's investigations unit, Monterey County District Attorney's Office and a host of other agencies, involving 170 law enforcement personnel in total, led to the arrest of eight suspects in one of the largest drug busts in Monterey County history.
On Sept. 9, officers served five search warrants and made four arrests in Salinas, as well as four arrests in Yuma County, Arizona, the culmination of Operation Black Hawk.
Law enforcement officials announced the arrests on Sept. 16 in Salinas, presenting evidence seized including 60 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of heroin, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 25,000 fentanyl pills and nine firearms. Visually, the amount of fentanyl that can kill you is much much smaller than you might think—it takes as little as 400 micrograms.
Officers also seized $90,000 in cash, two bank accounts and one truck belonging to Salinas-based NorCal Transportation. (The trucking company, suspected of operating a drug trafficking operation, could not be reached by phone on Sept. 16 following the press conference.)
"NorCal Transportation is suspected of operating a drug trafficking organization with the pacific intent to transport and distribute narcotics between Yuma, Arizona and Salinas, California," Operations Cmdr. Jim Arensdorf of Salinas PD said during the Sept. 16 press conference. "During the investigation, it was determined that NorCal Trucking was directly connected to the Sinaloa drug cartel and transporting narcotics in conjunction with gang leaders in Monterey County."
"The biggest thanks is going to have to go to my detectives for their hard work," Acting Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said. "Our fight is to keep our community safe, so I will take just a moment to thank our community for your support."
The Salinas Police Department dedicated all 13 police detectives to this case. They got to the point where they needed assistance from other agencies at which point they reached out to federal offices and the team law enforcement effort included the following agencies: the FBI; California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; California State Parole; Monterey County Sheriff's Office; California Highway Patrol; Arizona Department of Public Safety; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; San Benito County Sheriff's Office; San Benito County Probation Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Yuma County Sheriff's Office; Yuma County Narcotics Task Force; and the Yuma Police Department.
Four individuals were booked in Monterey County Jail, and four in Yuma County Jail. Charges include possession of drugs for sales, conspiracy to transport and distribute narcotics and controlled substances, firearm possession and conspiracy to commit murder.
Arrangement dates when the suspects will first appear in court have not yet been set.
