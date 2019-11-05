Update: Both Salazar and Fonseca were captured overnight and are being brought back to Monterey County by Sheriff’s detectives. The Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 11am to discuss details of the arrests; this story will be updated later this morning.
Marina police and Monterey County sheriff’s deputies, aided by U.S. Marshals, State Parks police and officers from CSU Monterey Bay, have surrounded the Motel 6 on Reservation Road in Marina after receiving a tip that one of the two murder suspects who escaped from Monterey County Jail on Sunday morning might be inside.
Sheriff’s Capt. John Thornburg says law enforcement is in the process of trying to determine if the tip is credible, and that motel guests are being asked to leave their rooms. He asked that reporters who gathered on Reservation Road just off of Highway 1 not to livestream his comments, on the off chance the escapee is monitoring social media apps or watching television.
“We have what’s starting to look like a confirmed sighting of one of the inmates who escaped from Monterey County Jail,” Thornburg says. “It could be a long, drawn-out process or it could be quick.”
Over a loudspeaker on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 5, sheriff's deputies called out the name of Jonathan Salazar. He, along with Santos Samuel Fonseca, are members of rival gangs—Salazar is a Sureño and has the letter “P” tattooed on his face, Fonseca is a Norteño; the two apparently put their rivalry aside to break out of the jail.
The pair found a blind spot not monitored by cameras in their jail housing bathroom, managed to break a 22-by-8-inch hole in the ceiling panel, then through Sheetrock. They then pried aside the wire mesh covering and crawled through up to the roof, where they kicked open a door panel and escaped.
When they got outside, they were in a construction area not currently surrounded by security fencing; they dropped their jail-issued clothing and left the grounds. It’s unclear, as the investigation into the escape is ongoing, if they had assistance from other inmates or help from the outside.
Salazar and Fonseca are accused in separate cases of murder—Salazar, 20, is charged in an Oct. 12, 2017 murder of Jaime Martinez Jr. and the attempted murder of Martinez’s girlfriend. Special charges allege he committed the crime for the benefit of the Sureño gang. He also was charged in January 2018 with two counts each of felony auto theft and receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor drug possession—he pleaded guilty in that case in exchange for felony probation, and was arrested again on July 10, 2018, for violation of his supervised release when he was found to be a passenger in a stolen vehicle.
Salazar also has a juvenile record in Monterey County Superior Court; those cases are sealed.
Fonseca, 21, is accused of committing the gang-ordered killing of Ernesto Garcia Cruz, who was lured to El Dorado park by a former love interest-turned-Fonseca’s girlfriend. That woman, 19-year-old Alexandra Romayor, pleaded no contest and was sentenced last June to 15-years-to-life in prison for her role in the crime. She also pleaded no contest to being an accessory in the killing of Lorenzo Gomez Acosta, who Fonseca allegedly killed on June 2, 2018.
During a press conference on Nov. 4, the day after the escape, Thornburg detailed how the two apparently escaped, and reiterated the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
As he described the elaborate means Fonseca and Salazar used to escape, Thornburg said it was unclear how long it took the two to make the hole in the ceiling. “Nobody noticed this at all when this was happening.”
He described the housing unit the men were in as a mixed unit where gang dropouts or gang members who were in trouble with their own gangs are housed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.