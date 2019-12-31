The person or persons responsible for hurling projectiles at vehicles along Highway 101 in the Prunedale area took a brief break over the week of Christmas, but now appears to be back in business. The 65th reported incident took place on Dec. 27, with two more incidents reported on Dec. 30, bringing the total to 67 since last February, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incidents took a big jump in October and have continued since, injuring at least several people with cuts from broken glass. No injuries were reported in the last three incidents, says CHP Officer Chad Cavender.
An investigation into who is behind the incidents is ongoing with the CHP saying little about the methods used to launch projectiles at passing cars or what those projectiles are, although officials are now saying they've ruled out use of a firearm.
"We're doing everything in our power as the CHP in the investigation," Cavender says. The Monterey County Sheriff's Department is assisting.
The CHP is advising motorists to keep their windows up while driving through Prunedale on Highway 101. If someone is struck, they ask victims to turn on their their hazard lights, pull over and stop—or get off at the next exit—and dial 911. They also ask that any physical evidence be left undisturbed.
In November, there was a reward of $4,000 offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects. Since that time the reward has increased to $15,000 with contributions coming from various sources, including County Supervisor John Phillips, whose district includes North County.
