The Salinas Police Department and its Violence Suppression Task Force, responsible for investigating gang activity in the city, seized 65,500 fentanyl pills during Operation Angel. Police announced the results of their month-long investigation in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and served five warrants last week. Police say the drug operation was linked to Norteño gang members.
In addition to the pills, the task force also seized 138 grams of methamphetamine, five guns and two stolen vehicles.
Some of the guns seized were stolen while others were either modified or so-called "ghost guns," meaning they were untraceable because they didn’t have serial numbers.
Lalo Villegas, Salinas PD's commander for the Violence Suppression Task Force, said these blue pills that look like Percocet, an analgesic opioid, sell for $5 to $20 each. This fentanyl seizure has an estimated value of well over $350,000.
“The big thing is [fentanyl is] the drug of choice for young kids,” Villegas said. “It's a very powerful, potent type of drug and it can kill you. That's why we see a lot of overdoses.”
Like other regions, Monterey County experienced about 20 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020.
Police didn’t disclose the number of arrests they made during the operation, saying the investigation is still ongoing.
Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said Operation Angel "is just one step in our war on crime, which we will continue to fight day in and day out.”
