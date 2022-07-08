Salinas Police detectives and members of the SPD's Violence Suppression Task Force arrested Jacob Bustamante, 22, in connection with the murder of Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela, 29. Valenzuela was the cheer coach at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas.
The investigation is still active and Salinas police are releasing limited details about the information that led to Bustamante’s arrest; however, Cmdr. Jim Arensdorf says Valenzuela’s murder wasn’t “a random act,” adding Valenzuela and Bustamante knew each other.
On July 5, Valenzuela was found unconscious in a vehicle near Natividad Hospital. While police officers were performing CPR they found gun wounds on Valenzuela. She was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Bustamante was booked for murder at the Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $1 million, according to Monterey Sheriff’s records.
The Salinas Police Department is continuing to investigate this homicide and is asking for any related information. Detective Robert Miller is leading the investigation. You can contact him at 758-7954 or call the anonymous tip line at 775-4222.
