The death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison is being investigated as a homicide.
Prison staff found 45-year-old Ross Nusser unresponsive in his cell after allegedly being attacked by his cellmate on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, lifesaving measures were initiated and EMTs arrived to provide additional support before Nusser was transported to an outside hospital, and pronounced dead.
Officials have limited “population movement on the yard” to facilitate the investigation, and have notified the Office of the Inspector General.
Nusser was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Nusser’s cellmate, Benjamin Ramage, 42, was moved to segregated housing as the investigation continues.
Ramage came to the Soledad prison from Kings County in November 2015 to serve four years for illegally possessing ammunition. In 2017, he received an additional six-year sentence for battery on a non-prisoner, and in 2019 he got another four years for assaulting an inmate with a deadly weapon.
Incidents like this have occurred several times at the Salinas Valley State Prison, with the most recent back in August 2022, where an inmate was allegedly attacked by another inmate within the prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.