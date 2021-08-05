In a span of five days, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Seaside that damaged a combined 13 vehicles. As of Aug. 5, Seaside Police believe them to be unrelated.
According to Seaside Police Deputy Chief Nick Borges, the first incident occurred Friday night, July 30, on Mescal Street between Broadway and Hilby avenues. One car was chasing another, Borges says, when someone in the rear car fired a gun at the car in front, which then lost control and careened off the road and crashed into the metal railings on a stairwell connecting Mescal Street to Skyview Drive. (The railings of the stairs, which serve as a public walkway, have since been removed.)
Borges says no one was struck by a bullet, but that the car in front was hit, as was another car nearby.
A few days later—either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, Borges says—another incident occurred in which somebody was "driving in middle of the night, going around shooting car windows out." A total of 11 cars were hit, Borges says, most of which were on Sonoma Avenue near Yosemite Street, and another on Clementina Avenue.
Borges says investigators initially thought it might have been a retaliatory act for the incident Friday night, but after finding pellets—not bullets—around the shot-up windows, they believe them to be unconnected. Borges says he hasn't seen an act of vandalism on that scale in Seaside in more than 10 years.
Seaside Police is investigating leads for both incidents vigorously, Borges says.
"These are things we don’t want to linger, I’ll tell you that much. That’s when retaliatory actions start to happen," Borges says. "It's super important for us stop it now so doesn't escalate."
