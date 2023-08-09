Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife in Salinas on Tuesday evening, Aug. 8, after responding to a 911 call at a residence.
Multiple deputies arrived at the 400 block of Hyland Drive, in the Boronda area of northwest Salinas, after receiving an emergency call at around 9:30pm from a resident reporting a man in their home with a knife, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies subsequently engaged with the male suspect, who was carrying a knife, according to Sheriff’s Office, before shooting and wounding the man. Emergency medics responded thereafter and pronounced the suspect—who has not been publicly identified by authorities—dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office assume control of an investigation into the incident, as the DA’s office typically does in officer-involved shootings.
The Sheriff's Office referred all media inquiries to the DA’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
