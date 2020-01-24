The man suspected of slingshotting glass marbles at vehicles speeding along the Prunedale-Aromas Highway 101 corridor, Charles Kenneth Lafferty, appeared in Monterey County Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 24, at an arraignment on nine felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
The Monterey County District Attorney's Office was set to file more charges on Friday morning, but a glitch in the computer system pushed the filing until possibly Monday morning, Deputy District Attorney Matthew L'Heureux told Superior Court Judge Timothy P. Roberts.
As a result, Roberts continued the arraignment to 1:30pm on Monday, Jan. 27. He set bail at $270,000 based on the nine charges already filed.
At a press conference the previous day, officials announced 10 counts of felony throwing an object at a vehicle, 10 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a silencer, although no firearm was used in the attacks that took place between February 2019 and this month. L'Heureux told reporters after the arraignment that one of the 10 vehicles involved was in San Benito County at the time of the incident, leaving a decision up to that county's district attorney on whether to file a charge there.
Lafferty, 52, sat with other defendants in the courtroom, keeping his face turned away from reporters and TV news cameras focused on him. He said nothing as he stood alongside a public defender.
L'Heureux declined to offer more details in the case to reporters about the forthcoming charges. He said based on the evidence collected so far, they believe they have a strong case against Lafferty.
Asked if there are any additional suspects, L'Heureux says at this point, "We don't suspect anyone else was involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.