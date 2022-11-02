Three separate calls reporting an active shooter led to lockdowns at three schools in Salinas on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Police found no evidence of a shooter in any of the three incidents, and officials are treating the calls as a hoax, known as swatting.
First, officers from multiple agencies responded to a report around 4pm of a shooter at the Salinas Adult School. As they cleared that building, new reports of gunfire came in, this time reporting shots in the locker room of Alvarez High School. Law enforcement officers searched the campus, but found nothing.
While they were on campus at Alvarez, another similar report came in, claiming there was gunfire at North Salinas High School. Officers responded, and cleared the campus of North Salinas High, as well.
They found no evidence of a shooting at any of the three locations, with all three calls coming between 4-5pm.
The lockdowns came after the school day was over and impacted mostly students who were still on campus for extracurricular activities and staff, according to a statement from Salinas Union High School District, which encompasses all of the affected schools.
"Early indications from law enforcement are that the fake emergency calls were part of a hoax to elicit a large-scale emergency response, a criminal act known as swatting," according to a statement from SUHSD. "The result has been traumatizing for staff and students who are taken from class at gunpoint while law enforcement officers attempt to clear buildings."
In an email to staff on Tuesday, SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns wrote, "In debriefing with law enforcement regarding the incidents, we have been informed that there is an uptick in false reports intended to generate the type of response observed yesterday. This is a trend called 'swatting' and schools across the nation have been subjected to this hoax. However, trend or not, these threats have to be taken seriously."
Burns added that administrators will review shelter-in-place and lockdown procedures at school sites specific to the before-school and after-school hours.
In another incident earlier on Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a bomb threat in the county administrative building. No evidence of a weapon was found, and the building was cleared to reenter in the early afternoon.
In a separate incident, Rancho San Juan High School, also part of SUHSD, was also in lockdown on Tuesday, starting around 3:50pm. Salinas Police apprehended a group of suspects following a high-speed chase near campus, leading Salinas Police officials to implement lockdown protocols as a precaution.
That lockdown came just after Salinas Police were dispatched on Tuesday around 3:40pm to a report of a shooting that was real, and left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
Police found a 41-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of North Main Street, near Boronda Road. Officers say the shooting happened after a fight in a parking lot, and witnesses reported that three men fled northbound on Main Street. A few minutes later, police identified the suspect vehicle near San Juan Road and Rogge Road (near San Juan High School), and took the three occupants of the sedan into custody.
All three men—Victor Rosas (age 27), Cesar Munguia, 24, and 27-year-old Gabriel Lopez—have been booked at Monterey County Jail on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and gang counts.
