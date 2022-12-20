Monday, Dec. 19, was a rough day for gun violence in Monterey County. At about 6:15pm, King City police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, and their confrontation ended with officers firing and killing the suspect.
Police say arriving officers saw a man brandishing a knife in a “threatening way,” and they ultimately responded by shooting him.
The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene and took over the investigation, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings. King City officers have cameras, but footage has not yet been publicly released.
In Salinas at about 7:15pm, Salinas police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a pocket park on the 1900 block of Bradbury Street in North Salinas. They found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment before succumbing to his injuries.
Officers have not released the victim’s name, pending notification to family members.
This is an ongoing investigation, and SPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective Robert Miller at (831) 758-7954 or the anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222. So far, they have a lead of a white sedan leaving the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.