Seaside active shooter

Authorities are trying to peacefully end a standoff with a suspect, seen here on the balcony next to a firearm on the railing on the morning of Thursday, May 26. Shelter-in-place orders were issued for the surrounding Seaside neighborhood. 

 Daniel Dreifuss

A suspect who allegedly shot at sheriff's deputies while they were serving him an eviction notice in Seaside Thursday morning, May 26, surrendered to law enforcement officers around 1:50pm and has been taken into custody by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office to be booked at the county jail.

Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges says he's "ecstatic" the standoff ended peacefully, and praised his colleagues from multiple agencies for the de-escalatory approach they took in resolving the standoff. Outside of the initial shots fired at deputies, Borges, says, no other shots were fired, and no one was harmed. 

"I couldn’t have asked for a better end result," Borges says. "Situations that are that tense usually don’t end that way."

The incident began at around 9am when the suspect, armed with a rifle, allegedly shot at a vehicle as Monterey County sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve him an eviction notice in an apartment complex at 1190 of San Pablo Avenue. 

Fremont Boulevard, which is about to be open as of 2:30pm, was closed to the public between Echo and La Salle avenues all morning and early afternoon, where dozens of police officers and first responders gathered as officers try to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the standoff. 

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

While stationed behind the police line at Echo Avenue and Fremont Boulevard at about 10:30am, Borges said the suspect "is definitely armed and dangerous at this moment," adding that a SWAT team was on site. 

In an earlier interview at 9:40am, Borges said that no one had been struck by bullets in the standoff, but that the suspect was refusing to surrender.

Seaside officials issued a shelter-in-place order just before 10am encouraging residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

--

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include new information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.