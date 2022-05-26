A suspect who allegedly shot at sheriff's deputies while they were serving him an eviction notice in Seaside Thursday morning, May 26, surrendered to law enforcement officers around 1:50pm and has been taken into custody by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office to be booked at the county jail.
Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges says he's "ecstatic" the standoff ended peacefully, and praised his colleagues from multiple agencies for the de-escalatory approach they took in resolving the standoff. Outside of the initial shots fired at deputies, Borges, says, no other shots were fired, and no one was harmed.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better end result," Borges says. "Situations that are that tense usually don’t end that way."
The incident began at around 9am when the suspect, armed with a rifle, allegedly shot at a vehicle as Monterey County sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve him an eviction notice in an apartment complex at 1190 of San Pablo Avenue.
Fremont Boulevard, which is about to be open as of 2:30pm, was closed to the public between Echo and La Salle avenues all morning and early afternoon, where dozens of police officers and first responders gathered as officers try to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the standoff.
While stationed behind the police line at Echo Avenue and Fremont Boulevard at about 10:30am, Borges said the suspect "is definitely armed and dangerous at this moment," adding that a SWAT team was on site.
In an earlier interview at 9:40am, Borges said that no one had been struck by bullets in the standoff, but that the suspect was refusing to surrender.
Seaside officials issued a shelter-in-place order just before 10am encouraging residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include new information.
