Welcome to the Red Tier, Monterey County. As restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues make some adjustments and prepare for a big transition, here are few virtual and non-virtual events and contests to put on you calendars.
Food Truck Fridays and The Money Band
If you haven’t heard by now, the Fairgrounds has become a mainstay of outdoor entertainment and regularly occurring events. Food Truck Fridays are still happening, with various vendors sell different types of street food and today, it also comes with a serving of reggae, rock, pop and more, thanks to the addition of the Money Band Duo. The Money Band Duo is a slimmed-down version of the full band, featuring guitarist/singer Steve Moseley and lead singer Zoe Alexander.
4-7pm Friday, March 19. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairgrounds Roads, Monterey. Free entry. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
Virtual Jazz Concert, Celebration of Hope
Gathering for Women is celebrating a milestone with the grand opening up Casa de Noche Buena. What’s a celebration without music? The nonprofit, which helps shelter houseless women, appropriately is bringing on two strong women jazz musicians, pianist Amina Figarova and vocalist Tammi Brown for the event. The concert may be virtual, but you don’t need a stage to celebrate a step in the right direction and good jazz.
5:30-6:30pm Sunday, March 21. Tickets are free. Registration and access details can be fund at gatheringforwomen.org.
California Wildlife Day
Let’s face it, the best way to experience wildlife is outside. But since the weather has been unpredictable to a little gloomy, maybe a virtual Wildlife Day is exactly what we need. Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District (MPRPD) and Carmel River Watershed Conservancy bring speakers from local organizations safeguarding wildlife and their habitats. This includes organizations taking care of plants (like Return of the Natives) and those protecting animal species (like Carmel Steelhead Association). Or you can rough it, and see how many birds you can identify.
10am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21. Free. Registration details and schedule available here at californiawild.net.
Wharf's Luck ’o the Irish St. Patrick’s Day Limerick and Photo Contest
OK, so maybe you weren’t able to toast to the strangers next to you while drinking green beer this year, but the Monterey Wharf Association is still feeling lucky. They’re asking for photo submissions of yourself wearing green at Fisherman's Wharf (taken in the month of March) or write a limerick (a humorous short five-line poem) that includes the word “wharf."
Entries will be accepted through April 1. Send photos or limericks to info@montereywharf.com.
