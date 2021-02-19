There is a distant glimmer of normalcy in the arts and entertainment world, as restaurants open back up for outdoor dining (and entertainment) and performance venues and galleries get creative in the virtual world. Here are few events to look forward to in the near future.
Alasdair and Natalie's "Celebrating Syzygy"
Celtic twosome Alasdair and Natalie have, like many musicians during the pandemic, have found a new sense of productivity. The fiddle and cello dynamic have duo even have a new CD, SYZYGY, to show for it and they're ready to share it with the world. They have a virtual concert this weekend which will certainly include more than a sneak peek of their newest work.
7pm, Sunday, Feb. 21. $5-$50. Ticket and streaming information here.
Will Bullas' "Just Add Water..."
During normal times Central Coast Art Association would gather monthly in-person for hands-on workshops taught by some of the most prolific local artists in the area. They're finally coming out of hibernation and moving their love of learning to Zoom. This time around, Will Bullas—the artist behind the highly detailed (and highly humorous) animal portraits, is leading the way via power point presentation "Just Add Water..." He'll walk through his techniques and favorite medium, dye infused aluminum gloss paintings on metal.
4pm, Monday, Feb. 22. Free. Email centralcoastartassociation@gmail.com for a Zoom link.
Guna Hebbar at Salinas Valley Art Gallery
Every month, the Salinas Valley Art Gallery chooses to highlight the work of an artist among their ranks. This month it's Guna Hebbar. Her work varies from plein air paintings of the local landscapes to more abstract pieces. Her work is featured until March 6, 2021.
11am-3pm Thu-Mon until March 6. Free to view. More information is available by calling (831) 422-4162 or by visiting salinasvalleyartgallery.com.
Sesnon Speak Up: "Chicanx" Visual Aesthetics with Califas artists Amy Díaz-Infante and Angelica Muro.
If you haven't yet experienced the Califas Legacy Project available to view at the Monterey Museum of Art, do that first. Or read about how it came to be. That is the bare minimum knowledge that you need to then enjoy the expansive experience that is the Califas Legacy Project which includes offshoot virtual events such as this talk with Califas artists Amy Díaz-Infante and CSU Monterey Bay's Angelica Muro. They speak from the Sesnon Gallery (located at UC Santa Cruz campus) about the Chicanx visual aesthetics and identity and how they must expand to include and move forward what Chicano tradition has excluded or held back.
5-6pm, Wednesday, Feb. 24. Free, registration required. Read more about Díaz-Infante, Muro and their conversation here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.