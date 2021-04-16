Welcome to the orange, Monterey County. So as restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues make some adjustments and prepare for a big transition, here are few virtual and non-virtual events and contests to put on you calendars.
There's only a few more days to virtually view the works featured in the Califas Legacy Project. The group show, housed at the Monterey Museum of Art located on 559 Pacific St., Monterey spotlights the artistic history of Chicano and Latino artist from the past and present. It's viewable online at montereyart.org until April 22.
Ensemble Monterey holds an all-wind instrument concert called Winds in the Winery. They’re pitching it as “the best music you’ve never heard.” Tune in (for free) on Sunday, April 18 at 3pm at ensemblemonterey.org.
Friends of Hopkins hosts an educational public talk on whale feeding on what whales eat, why they need to eat so much and why it matters (to us and them). The talk is by researcher and conservation biologist Matt Savoca, who guides his talk by using a wealth of information gathered by drones, sonar and radio-frequency tags. It all happens at 7pm on Tuesday, April 20. Register at hopkinsmarinestation.stanford.edu (under “events”) beforehand.
Pacific Repertory Theatre brings its third installment of drive-in concerts. The Jazz From The Pit Tribute Concert performs at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, located at 2004 Fairgrounds Road, Monterey on Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30pm. Expect musical arrangements of famous tunes like "Come rain or Come Shine," "Fascinating Rhythm," and more from seasoned musicians such as Zach Westfall on bass, Darrin Thomas on drums, Ben Herod on saxophone (and flute and clarinet), Janice and Miranda Perl on vocals and others. Tickets are $75 per vehicle and can be purchased by calling (831) 622-010. Tickets are limited.
