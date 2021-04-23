How does the phrase go? "So much to do, so little time." That's the case for this weekend and beyond in Monterey County thanks to an unusual amount of reopenings, special holidays (Earth and Arbor Day) and obscure holidays (like Independent Bookstore Day). What does that mean for an county in the Orange Tier? We suppose that means there's something for everyone. Enjoy.
In prehistoric times, different kinds of dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Learn how to draw one, specifically, a triceratops with Charles Nye of the Paint Paddock. Nye leads the drawing tutorial on Saturday, April 24 at as part of the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History’s Digital Science Saturdays. More information can be found online at pgmuseum.org.
The Monterey Library holds a Used Book Grab Bag Sale on Saturday, April 24 from 11am-2pm. Bookworms are given a bag to fill themselves with books from across a variety of genres including fiction, sci-fi, mystery, biography and more. All proceed go toward the library to purchase and catalog new materials. The library is located at 625 Pacific St., Monterey. Find more information online.
In the United States and Canada, April 24 is Independent Bookstore Day. Celebrate with River House Books from 11am-4pm, which commemorates the day with free-to-enter raffle (drawings every hour), a meet-and-greet with eight local authors, a scavenger hunt for kids ages three to twelve years-old, a DIY bookmark workshop, food and more. Health protocols including masks and social distancing will be required. River House Books is located at 208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. Find more information by calling (831) 626-2665 or visiting riverhousebookscarmel.com.
Earth Day isn’t just about volunteer opportunities, it’s also about taking a stand against climate change. Jessica Badiny a junior at Monterey High School, collaborated with other local school student leaders to organize the Stand for Climate event. Bring a sign, a mask and a friend, to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental issues at Window on the Bay (across Lake El Estero in Monterey) on April 24 from 1-3pm. For more information contact Badiny at p582177@student.mpusd.k12.ca.us or Avery Allen at p582266@mpusd.k12.ca.us.
Who was William Shakespeare really? Monterey County Theater Alliance celebrates the famous English playwright’s works and his birthday (April 23) in a presentation they call In Love with Shakespeare. The showing is virtual and happens on April 24, at 5:30pm. Registration is required for login details.
Live jazz is making a comeback. Listen to the musical stylings of the David Morwood Jazz Band, Bob Bassa and Pete Lips at La Playa Hotel located at Camino Real and Eighth, Carmel. The tunes start flowing on Saturday, April 24 from 6-9pm.
The Forest Theater located at Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel is now open and continues the tradition of showing open-air films. They’ll be screening The Wizard of Oz at 8pm on April 24. Plan for increased safety measures – masks are required, staggered arrival times will be in effect (beginning at 6:30pm), only regional attendees will be allowed (within 120 miles), and there will be spaced-out seating. Additionally, only 100 tickets will be available, and must be purchased in advance; $20/adults, $10/children 17 and under. Tickets at (831) 622-0100 or pacrep.org.
Seaside is taking its Earth Day Celebration to the streets. They’re calling on residents to mask-up and tidy up Broadway Avenue on Sunday, April 25 from 1:30-3:30pm. The event is sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, which will provide volunteers with safety vests, gloves, pickers, buckets, hand sanitizer and water. Although it’s advised you carry your own refillable water bottle. Register online and send any questions by emailing sustainableseaside@gmail.com or calling Catherine at (831) 915-7257. Volunteers will meet at the Monterey County Social Services parking lot at 1281 Broadway Ave., Seaside.
