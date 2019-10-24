In an unexpected move, Everett Alvarez High School's Principal Joseph Macdonald submitted his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 24. Macdonald was appointed to fill the position, previously held by Matthew Flemming, by Salinas Union High School District in May 2019 and was expected to serve for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Prior to serving as principal, Macdonald was the high school's assistant principal. He cited personal reasons for his decision to leave.
District spokesperson Marcos Cabrera says by text message that the resignation was a "surprise" to the district but the SUHSD is working quickly to fill his spot. In the meantime the district is filling his position with school site assistant principals until an interim is named.
"We have accepted his resignation and we will look to backfill the position as soon as possible," SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns said in a statement. "We are currently looking at candidates and will make an announcement as soon as possible."
