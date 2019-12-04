Those headed into South County on Wednesday, Dec. 4, might want to rethink their routes. According to Caltrans a small levee in Chualar was inundated with a large amount of rainfall causing flooding in various parts of the city. Some flood waters were reported as deep as four feet.
Several houses experienced flooding and Chualar Elementary School's playfield was also flooded, according to the Monterey County Office of Education.
California Highway Patrol officers were redirecting traffic southbound on the 101. River Road was closed with no known time to reopen.
Chualar Elementary School was evacuated at 2:30pm, and lost power momentarily. The power came back on later and pumps from the county's Office of Emergency Services were used to resolve any flooding. School is scheduled to resume Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Soledad and Gonzales just after 3:30pm, on Dec. 4, scheduled to end at 5:45pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.