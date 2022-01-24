After an “intensive” search, Bernardus Lodge and Spa has chosen a new executive chef for its Lucia restaurant, Christian Ojeda. Ojeda will fill the role left by Cal Stamenov in July 2021, becoming the Carmel Valley destination's second executive chef in its 23-year history.
Ojeda most recently worked as executive chef at Montage Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The Utah native has worked in kitchens around the world, including Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas and Hubert Keller’s now-closed Fleur de Lys in San Francisco. According to a press release, Ojeda has a “progressive” style, “rooted in classic European technique with an eye for contemporary flavors.”
“We’re extremely proud of Lucia’s legacy and look forward to chef Christian taking the dining experience to the next level,” Sean Damery, vice president and general manager of Bernardus Lodge & Spa, said in a statement. “His depth in flavor-forward techniques and presentation are a perfect fit for Lucia. Given the rich local resources in Monterey County—from land to sea—his style and creativity will have no boundaries.”
Ojeda’s first day will be Feb. 1.
Former Executive Chef Cal Stamenov helped open the Bernardus kitchen in 1999, working there for a total of 22 years. Stamenov is now the executive chef at Grasing’s in Carmel.
