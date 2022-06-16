After about eight years in business, Salinas’ Blue Aces Bake Shoppe is closing. The bakery’s final day of operation is Saturday, June 18.
If you are craving one last treat before the goodbye never fear—the bakery will host a closing party from 11am-2pm on Saturday, with macarons, mini cupcakes, sugar cookies and more, all on sale.
After that, the bakery space will transition to new owners.
For founder Adriana Jimenez, who started Blue Aces in 2015, the timing is right to focus on new things. “Since Covid, my other business Moonflower + Sol has really come front and center,” Jimenez shared with the Weekly via email. “Holistic wellness and self-care practices have flourished through the pandemic as our community desired more mindfulness and somatic practices, getting them out of their heads and into their bodies, and in alignment with the present.”
That’s the work Jimenez has been doing via Moonflower + Sol—using chocolate as a plant medicine in her guided cacao circles, plus other modalities like sound healing, spiritual life coaching and more. Recently, Yoga Salinas offered her a space to host these gatherings and classes.
“It's been one hell of an adventure and I cannot wait for all the scenic routes along this road!” Jimenez wrote.
