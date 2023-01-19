Zero is never a good score.
Blank out on a test, wave goodbye to scholarships. An O-fer from the free throw line—same deal. When the carbon emissions data comes in and…um…perhaps we were a bit extreme. Sometimes zero lands on the plus side. In general, however, a big, fat doughnut hole is a sign of woeful underachievement.
So when the city of Salinas received an overall score of zero in a ranking of best cities in America for cheese lovers, we feared the worst. And indeed, the list put Salinas at the bottom of 200 select communities. According to the accompanying press materials, Anchorage, Alaska—at 172—would be a preferable destination for those in search of a good Wensleydale. Listed at 108, Sacramento is a relative cheese paradise.
Of course, this assumes that lists are as authoritative as we want them to be. The 100 Greatest American Movies of All Time was collated by the American Film Institute, which seems pretty solid. The Top Five Fat-Burning Foods—that has to be more realistic than “eat less, exercise more.” Right?
“People are attracted to lists because we live in an era of overstimulation, especially in terms of information,” David Wallechinsky told NPR, when the network put together a list of reasons lists are important. “Lists help us in organizing what is otherwise overwhelming.”
Wallechinsky is in position to know. He’s a co-author of the Book of Lists, which caused a sensation when first published in 1977. The more modern reference, Wikipedia, has sorted 34 different types of lists on the site, such as indices, stand alone outlines and whatever “cutter expansive classification” means. So critical are rankings there is even a page dedicated to “lists of lists of lists.”
Given all this, the Salinas cheese gap must be serious. Yet when we approached mayor Kimbley Craig to learn what the city was doing to shore up the city’s rind rep, other matters had inexplicably been given priority.
“I have bigger cheese to fry,” Craig explains. “That said, I highly recommend the cheese counter at Star Market.”
So we ventured from the Weekly’s gilded, Zaha Hadid-inspired newsroom, expecting to find a few dated packets of Sargento shredded Mexican blend. Instead the coolers at Star Market are stacked with names like Morbier, Pont l’Eveque and Fromager d’Affinois. There’s cave aged Gruyere carted from the Alps, a dusky caramelized goat cheese from Norway and more.
Also in stock are an Edam-style and a Monterey Jack from nearby Schoch Farms.
“Monterey Jack is from Salinas Valley, and we have lots of local wines,” observes Jeffrey Birkemeier, a sommelier and owner of Amapola Kitchen and Wine Merchant in downtown Salinas. That’s pretty rare for a city to say—they have wine and cheese from the same place.”
So this doesn’t seem all that bleak. Star Market alone carries around 100 different cheeses, and they used to stock more until one of the coolers died an irreparable death.
The culprit, as it turns out, is cheese—Feta, to be more precise. Over the years, brine from packaged Feta dripped slowly into the inner workings of the cooler. Ensuing rust led to its demise.
Could insidious, salty whey be what turned Salinas from a hero to a zero in terms of cheese rankings?
“It’s a bit cheesy to me,” Birkemeier says. “If it were a cheese publication, I’d take note of it.”
As it turns out, the organization that placed Salinas at the bottom of the cheese barrel is…a start-up lawn care company? What the…?
The string of press releases from this august body includes “Most Festive Cities,” “Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers” and other pointed lists. This morning another arrived—from a company with a slightly different name, but still devoted to lawn care and unrelated data presented in the same format. The subject? “Best Cities for Lunar New Year Celebrations.”
Gouda luck with that…Sorry.
Anyway, their methodology reads like a middle school equation. Cheese access is measured by number of cheese shops per square mile (one would probably be more than sufficient), number of fondue restaurants (is this the ’70s?), number of Cheesecake Factory franchises and similar factors.
It’s a wonder Carmel doesn’t make the top 10, what with The Cheese Shop and Lugano Swiss Bistro—noted for their fondue—in proximity. If only the city by the sea had a Cheesecake Factory or three. Maybe that would put Carmel on the map.
OK, so the grass cutting survey of cheese preference is not very rigorous. Still, results make their way to Forbes, Martha Stewart’s website and various news publications. The Fox Magazine led with “Americans have a fondue-ness for cheese”—which we kinda wish we got to first.
Oh well. To sum up, lists can have a valuable impact. Case in point—pretty good one—Schindler’s list. The real one saved thousands of European Jews during World War II. The subsequent movie reached 8 on the AFI list of top 100 films.
But a glance at our inbox, as well as a flip through Google, suggests that we may be inundated with lists created just to get some attention, warranted or otherwise.
In answer to this week’s Burning Question, no—Salinas is not the worst city in America for cheese lovers. But if you’re looking for Cheesecake Factory, yeah. Pretty much zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.