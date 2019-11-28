Happy Thanksgiving! Nice spread of turkey, mash potatoes and pump—oh...you have pumpkin pie on your table. While pumpkin pie maybe more available in Monterey County, try this holiday season to find some sweet potato pie. Scavenge the streets, call up friends of friends, sweet potato pie in this reporter's opinion is miles ahead of pumpkin. Fight me.
OK...don't. But here's the case for sweet potato pie. If you've ever felt pumpkin pie was just meh—then sweet potato pie takes that fundamental layer of sweet startchyness and by some heavenly design gives it more oomph. The point is, a good sweet potato pie doesn't need a bunch of extra custard to give it additional flavor.
Our recommendations this holiday are the iterations of sweet potato pie you can find at the Perfect Crumb Bakery and at Percy's Pies (delivery only).
If you're a first-timer go for the golden sweet potato pie at the Perfect Crumb. It's light and airy, but still taste of sweet potatoes—like a rich caramel cut with cream. It's a good intro course if you're new to the ways of sweet potato pie. "It's like pumpkin pie but better," says Weekly intern Athena Fosler-Brazil, to whichI say yeah—that's the point.
But if you already know how good it sweet potato pie you want something more developed and warm then you go for Percy's. Baker Percival Lammie is from the South, the birthplace of the sweet potato pie and he doesn't fuss with butter crust. He does a simple graham cracker crust and fills it with a beautiful, almost mousse like sweet potato custard. There is lots of nutmeg and even the difference in color is stark, like a sweet potato pie that has developed a patina.
Either way, both are good. Just be a little adventurous.
