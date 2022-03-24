Coffeehouse cool is coming to America’s last hometown.
A second location of the popular Monterey coffee shop Captain+Stoker is slated to open near the corner of Lighthouse and Forest avenues in Pacific Grove in two weeks—“hopefully,” says Tyler Ellis, aware that construction timelines can easily be delayed. “The build out wasn’t that bad.”
The new edition of Captain+Stoker fills the old Central Coast Juicery space. At 600 square feet, it limits the menu to coffee drinks and pastries, no food options. And it’s the first of what the Captain+Stoker co-owner expects to be a larger expansion of the local brand.
“We’re trying to grow across Monterey [County],” Ellis says. “It took so long going through Covid. We’re super excited to be expanding to Pacific Grove."
A roasting operation is planned for Sand City, which will provide beans for both locations.
Captain+Stoker’s original location will celebrate its fourth year with Ellis and Kelsea Richmond at the helm in July of this year. The shop quickly gained a following, fueling the idea of growth.
Ellis believes the two week target for opening the Pacific Grove space is doable. The staff has been trained and “we’re getting the machinery in now,” he says. “Once the doors open, we’ll be ready.”
