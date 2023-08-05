Over a year after the Carmel City Council voted to end early pandemic-era outdoor dining parklets, councilmembers on Aug. 2 took a less strident approach toward unpermitted outdoor dining seating that has persisted—a staff report said nearly all of the 56 businesses that have permits for outdoor seating were exceeding the number of seats allowed on the permit. The unpermitted restaurant seats get to remain through at least Dec. 31.
While restaurants have the option to apply for permits to keep the seats past the end of the year, no such option is currently available to wine tasting rooms in Carmel which are not supposed to have any outdoor seating.
A staff survey found that 11 of the 15 wine tasting rooms have seats ranging from two to 15, for a total of 84 in the village. While the city allowed some outdoor seating for the rooms during the pandemic shut-down, Carmel's codes do not allow outdoor seating for them because the are considered to be retail shops, not restaurants or bars. There is currently no allowance in the code for shops to have outdoor seating.
“There’s a solution, put us with bars and restaurants,” said Jeffrey Blair, owner of the Blair Estate Tasting Room in Carmel Plaza. “We (restaurants, bars and wine tasting rooms) all do the same thing, and yet I’m a store?” Many customers enjoy drinking wine outdoors, he said.
Jack Galante, of Galante Vineyards Tasting Room, suggested an interim ordinance to allow outdoor seating to continue, until a permanent ordinance could be created. (Such an ordinance would require a lengthy process of amending the city’s Local Coastal Program with the California Coastal Commission.)
Mayor Dave Potter and Councilmember Jeff Baron were open to the idea of an interim ordinance. The council will discuss the possibility of pursuing such an ordinance during a strategic planning meeting scheduled for Aug. 30.
According to the staff report, there are 1,304 outdoor seats in Carmel, while records show only 433 are permitted, although the report concedes that the number is likely smaller because some older permits could not be located at the time of the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.