Legendary Monterey County Chef Cal Stamenov has a new gig—as executive chef at Monterey’s Cella Restaurant.
Stamenov comes most proximately from Grasing’s in Carmel, where he was named executive chef in September 2021. Before that, he spent 22 years at Bernardus Lodge and Spa. While at Bernardus, Stamenov worked with Alta Restaurant Group owner/chef Ben Spungin, so the move is a reunion of sorts. “Chef Cal is a mentor, and I feel that this restaurant was always meant to have Chef Cal’s vision,” Spungin said.
Cella, which is located in the historic Cooper Molera Adobe in downtown Monterey, opened in late January 2022 with chefs Aaron Rayor and Danny Leach at the helm in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.