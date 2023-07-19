A few weeks ago Jonny and Monique Black received an invitation to the Michelin Guide California awards dinner in Oakland, held on Tuesday, Aug. 18. They had an idea that the summons might mean good news.
"Hopefully they don't invite you unless it means something," chef Jonny Black says.
On Wednesday morning, the couple returned to Carmel with a Michelin Star for their restaurant. Chez Noir, which opened in October of 2022 to rave reviews, joins Carmel's Aubergine as the only starred restaurants in Monterey County.
"We really set out to build our version of a restaurant we like—that highlights our favorite producers in a place we love," Black says. "It's really awesome for the team."
Aubergine added a second award at the event. The restaurant's lead sommelier, John Haffey, was named California's 2023 Sommelier Award Winner.
In advance of the star announcements, Seaside's standout Maligne received Bib Gourmand honors, joining the Carmel Mediterranean favorite Yafa. Bib Gourmand recognizes affordable refinement.
The Michelin star confirms what its guests already knew: Chez Noir is a destination restaurant.
"We're on the right track," Black says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.