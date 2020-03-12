With uncertainty the only certainty about coronavirus and upcoming events, Pebble Beach Company decided to cancel the popular Pebble Beach Food & Wine.
The festival, which draws some 5,000 guests and top chefs from around the world, had been planned for April 16-19.
It’s a decision that was expected, considering public health officials are advising against gatherings of 250. Some put that number as low as 50. Tickets purchased on the pbfw.com website will be refunded.
