One way restaurants are responding to the coronavirus situation is by introducing curbside pick up or using a delivery service in order to keep human contact minimal.

Doorbell Dining works with 84 restaurants on the Peninsula and 35 in Salinas. The delivery service has adopted a knock and drop policy to keep contact minimal.

The list is growing every moment, but here are just a few of the establishments now offering or soon to offer curbside pick up:

Rio Grill, Carmel. 625-5436, riogrill.com

Rise + Roam, Carmel. 574-2900

Seventh & Dolores, Carmel. 293-7600, 7dsteakehouse.com

Yeast of Eden, Carmel. 293-8621, yeobeer.com

Estéban Restaurant, Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasemunras.com

Fish Hopper, Monterey. 372-8543, fishhopper.com

Fly Away Cafe, Monterey. 373-1232, flyawaymonterey.com

Montrio Bistro, Monterey. 648-8880, montrio.com

Sazón Express, Monterey. 230-0570, sazonmonterey.com

Tarpy’s Roadhouse, Monterey. 647-1444, tarpys.com

Happy Girl Kitchen Co., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com

Poppy Hall, Pacific Grove. 204-9990, poppyhallpg.com

Casa Sorrento, Salinas. 757-2720, casasorrento.com

Stonies Taphouse & Bistro, Salinas. 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com

Sweet Elena’s Bakery, Sand City. 393-2063, sweetelenas.com

The coffee house Captain + Stoker in Monterey is now to-go only. Carmel Craft Brewing Company in Carmel’s Barnyard will fill growlers with minimal contact and is considering a delivery option . Blue Aces Bake Shoppe in Salinas is also working out what it takes to deliver.

