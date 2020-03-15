Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday, March 15, requested that bars, pubs and wine tasting rooms across the state shut down temporarily as the state tries to stem the spread of COVID-19. He also asked that restaurants cut capacity in half to allow for greater social distancing. (The recommended minimum spacing between people is 6 feet.)
Meanwhile, Starbucks announced Sunday afternoon that it would shift its shops to a to-go only model nationwide and also temporarily shutter stores in high-traffic areas such as malls. There are 21 Starbucks locations in Monterey County.
Newsom's decision calls for voluntary closures of drinking establishment, as well as voluntary reductions in sit-down dining. Many restaurants in Monterey County are already in the process of removing tables from dining rooms. The Folktale Group, which includes Folktale Winery, Seventh & Dolores and Rise + Roam, for example, had already planned to cut seating by 15 percent.
Earlier on Sunday, the governors of Illinois and Ohio issued orders to shut down all bars and restaurants in their states for the time being.
As of Sunday, 335 California residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Six people have died.
