Heirloom Pizza, a deep dish pizza restaurant in Monterey, will open a second location in downtown Salinas inside the old Beverly's Fabric & Crafts building at 344 Main St.
Michael Foley, Heirloom Pizza’s owner, says they were looking for place for a while with a denser population than Monterey. “Salinas with their new renovation and revitalization efforts of the of the old town Main Street location was was a perfect fit,” Foley says.
Live@Heirloom Pizza Company is eight times bigger than the Monterey location and will have a different feel with art deco fixtures on the walls. It will have a restaurant, a full bar and live music in the first floor. A Tiki bar and banquet room with a capacity for 100 people will occupy the second floor.
“Adding some live music to the mix would be something that the community people would enjoy, It's something that I've enjoyed my whole life,” Foley says, adding he wants to create a vibrant environment with good food, music and drinks. Foley says Tiki bars are trending and he has been a fan for over a decade.
The restaurant in Salinas will be open for lunch and dinner. “At eight o'clock, the vibe is going to be more adult and just become more of [an] entertainment place,” he says.
Foley says he’s open to different music genres from rock to banda and maybe adding Karaoke into the mix. “You're not gonna be able to pigeonhole us into any particular genre,” Foley says. The goal is to have an eclectic venue where people have fun and dance.
They are still working on the menu and some new options include adding soups, sandwiches and bar bites.
Live@Heirloom Pizza is expected to open in August.
