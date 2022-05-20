“We’re running around like crazy,” says chef Klaus Georis. “But it’s a good crazy.”
Sous chefs Greg Delgadillo and Austen Falls hover over a grill and a wood fire pit testing recipes. There’s a ladder propped in one corner, light fixtures lined up on a table across the way, ready to be mounted. Moments before, emails had been flying from a laptop. There is an air of something imminent.
Georis estimates his long-awaited restaurant will finally open its doors in three to four weeks, which in hospitality time is an instant. But it’s a concept that has been in the works for four years, underway before Covid put a chokehold on many projects. He kept busy as he could, running pop up kitchens and cooking at Bar Crenn in San Francisco until plans for the restaurant could be revived.
“It’s nice to finally get back into a space,” Georis says. “Getting back to work, that’s the nicest thing.”
Maligne—pronounced “Maleen”—occupies a corner on Broadway in Seaside and will feature seafood. Georis hopes that it will become a Seaside neighborhood hangout. The foundation of the kitchen is fine dining technique applied to moderately-priced dishes.
Georis grew up in the local restaurant scene. His family is responsible for Casanova, Corkscrew Cafe and Georis Winery. He has also worked in Michelin starred kitchens in Europe and San Francisco. Delgadillo plied his trade at Pescadero and the Bay Area’s Saison. Falls is a Post Ranch veteran who also worked at Single Thread in Healdsburg.
But the approach at Maligne is more low-key. In trying to define their style, Georis shrugs and explains: “I wish I could say ‘we serve food.’ We’re not a grill, though we have a grill. We’re not French, we’re not Italian. We’re just here to cook good food.”
Yet they are fine dining chefs, so they can’t help little touches—like dry aging fish in house—that pay noticeable dividends on the plate. When it comes to red meat, Georis sources dairy beef.
“I did a lot of it in Europe,” he says. “It’s a great product.”
For dessert, expect Belgian waffles cooked over the fireplace.
But there’s another focus, equally important to the dining experience, perhaps more so: quality of life. Many of the six million restaurant workers who had jobs cut during the pandemic have not returned to work, citing cost of living issues.
Restaurant owners have been forced to adapt, sometimes grudgingly, in an era when costs are skyrocketing. In Georis’ case, he is a firm believer in paying a fair wage.
So at Maligne the plan is to post a 20-percent service charge to every bill. The money will go directly toward staff salaries. It’s an idea that is gaining traction in the industry. A study by One Fair Wage last summer found over 1,600 restaurants paying full minimum wage to staff members, often through the use of a service charge.
“It’s an important thing to be able to do,” Georis says. “That 20 percent is there to up their wages and help pay into health insurance.”
According to One Fair Wage, there is a beneficial ripple effect. Seven states do not allow a subminimum wage for tipped workers. These states have seen higher growth rates for small restaurants, increased restaurant sales and employment compared to states that allow rates as low as the federal tipped wage minimum of $2.13 an hour.
A study by the National Women’s Law Center showed that in fair wage states, the poverty rate for black female tipped workers was dramatically lower—34 percent—than in states adhering to the federal minimum.
For Georis it may solve a crucial equation. “Without becoming an expensive restaurant, how do we allow staff to have quality of life?” he says.
The restaurant will still tag a gratuity line to the bill as an option. This money will be split between staff members.
“It’s time for a rebirth of new restaurants,” Georis says.
