Halloween is on the horizon and brings spooky events to Central Coast restaurants, bars and wineries this week.
Celebrations start early at Blue Aces Bake Shoppe in Salinas with Harry Potter Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. The bakery will have a special menu of Harry Potter-themed treats for sale from 11am-2pm.
And over at Folktale Winery, local wizards, witches and muggles are invited to a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Folktale culinary team is preparing a dessert bar loaded with all sorts of treats: Nagini snake bundt cake, Hagrid’s birthday cake, chocolate espresso patronum frogs, pumpkin pasties, Honeydukes’ candies, pumpkin juice and butter beer. Additional food—Mrs. Weasley’s corned beef sandwich, Avocado Kedavra toast, a Bludgers, Bangers and Mad Eye Mash plate and The Leaky Cauldron’s cottage pie—and wine will be for sale. 6-10pm, $65, proceeds benefit AIM Youth Mental Health, 21+ only.
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill hosts its annual Boos & Brews party on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be a costume contest, DJ and dancing, plus silent disco in the outdoor beer garden. Special cocktails and signature brews will be available for purchase. 9:30pm-1am, $15, tickets via Eventbrite, 21+ only.
Join the Monterey Bay Food Tours for a night of ghosts, ghouls and grub at the first-ever Haunted Monterey Food Tour on Halloween. Hear the spooky stories of Old Monterey while on a walking tasting tour of Monterey restaurants. 6pm, $99, montereybayfoodtours.com for more information and tickets.
Want to leave the trick or treating to the kids? Carmel Valley’s Village Wine & Tap Room has a Halloween football party from 5-8pm Oct. 31. Come by for a beer or wine and watch the 49ers take on the Cardinals with free pizza during the game and some Halloween treats too.
Estéban Restaurant promises a howling good time on Halloween with a pet-friendly party on the patio on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-10pm with spooky specials for humans and your four-legged friend. Come in costume and tag photos with @estebanrestaurant and #HowloweenAtEsteban on Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win a $75 gift card. 375-0176 for more information and reservations.
It’s Hallowine at The Wine Experience on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-10pm. Think you’re too old for trick or treating? Come in costume and get happy hour prices on tap wine and beer all night. Look for music, dancing and a costume contest too.
Cantinetta Luca promises a frighteningly good time for Halloween. The restaurant’s wine room turns into a dance floor with music courtesy of DJ Tiny. Take part in a costume contest and try for the title of most creative, best classic and best overall. Look for hosted food—including passed antipasti, a pizza station and desserts—and a complimentary cocktail. Bartender Daniel Watson will prepare a menu of special cocktails for the night, like the Red Scream with strawberry-infused tequila, strawberry shrub, tawny port and egg white. Additional cocktails ($10 apiece) and select wine by the glass ($10) and beer ($5) will be available for purchase. 6-10pm, $60 (inclusive), tickets available at cantinettaluca.com, 21+ only.
YASSS Monterey’s ’70s Halloween Costume Ball has changed venues and now lands at Barmel with disco and dance classics from 4pm-midnight. Free admission, all ages welcome, but of course 21+ to drink.
Pearl Hour becomes The Witching Hour for Halloween with burlesque by Big Surcus, live music and a costume contest. 9pm-midnight, no cover, 21+ only.
And across town, Hotel 1110 raises the dead with a Dead Celebrity Halloween Soirée on the rooftop bar on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7-10pm. 21+ only.
Down the coast at Nepenthe, the restaurant’s annual Bal Masque party on Halloween features live music, performances by Big Surcus and spirited revelry to benefit Big Sur Fire. 6pm-midnight, $40 adults, $15 children 12 and under, more information and tickets at nepenthe.com.
