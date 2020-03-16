Reid Norris, executive director of Everyone's Harvest, knowns things can change given the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen Gov. Gavin Newsom urge bars and nightclubs to temporarily shut down and restaurants to reduce seating to keep diners away from each other.
Still, he expects vendors to set up on Sunday at the weekly Marina Certified Farmers Market.
"That's the plan right now, as long was we don't hear otherwise," he says.
So as of Monday afternoon, the Marina event will take place as scheduled at 215 Reservation Road on March 22 from 10am-2pm.
Also planning to hold its events is the West Coast Farmers Market Association, which hosts a Saturday market in Salinas (9am-1pm on West Gabilan Street) and a Sunday market in Carmel Valley (10am-2pm at 9550 Carmel Valley Road).
In all three cases, there will be precautions in place. Booths will be further apart, hand sanitizers and washing station will be available. And WCFMA's Jerry Lami says they will not allow sampling of fruits and vegetables.
The two organizations are also looking into ways to keep crowds down.
"We don't want people to be elbow to elbow," Lami observes.
