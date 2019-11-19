P.G. has taste…Pacific Grove welcomes its newest restaurant. Taste of India is now up and running, filling the space at 1180 Forest Ave. once occupied by Vito’s. Guessing they serve Indian dishes. 641-7493.
Thanks, Bud’s...La Playa Carmel is celebrating the launch of their new bohemian cocktail lounge, Bud’s Bar, with an evening of classic cocktails, food and socializing on Nov. 19. The bar pays tribute to Carmel’s alternative roots and to the many great artists who have responded to its siren call and called Carmel home. 5:30-7:30pm. (800) 582-8900, laplayahotel.com.
A big tent…Here’s welcome respite from rampant polarization. Jews Christians Muslims United and Carmel’s Congregation Beth Israel open an interfaith soup kitchen under the auspices of a new nonprofit, Abraham’s Tent. It’s dedicated to feeding those in need, regardless of their beliefs and background, under the leadership of Chef Agha Bilal, who is donating his time. The soup kitchen opens for its first meal on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30pm and is located at Bethel Baptist Church at 390 Elm St. in Seaside. We need more do-gooders like these.
Wine time…Friday nights are made for wine. Morgan winery in the Crossroads hosts Quattro Pinot from 11am-5:30pm—a flight of Pinot Noirs (four, but you knew that) served alongside hor d’oeuvres. $20/$10 for club members. Windy Oaks’ Carmel Tasting Room on Dolores hosts their weekly tasting from 4-7pm with pairings from The Cheese Shop in Carmel. $15/free for club members.
No, it’s pie time…Sweet Elena’s (How sweet Elena Salsedo is, if her pies are any indication) is now offering gluten-free options in addition to the usual baked goods. And to test the options—all the options, with or without gluten—they will be hosting a pie tasting on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9am-4pm. Think of it as shopping for pie, which is a hell of an idea. $8 for six tastes. 465-D Olympia Ave., Sand City. 393-2063, sweetelenas.com. Rio Grill in Carmel is adding holiday pies. Ginger-butterscotch pumpkin cheesecake with raspberry coulis? Not pie, but yes please! Whole pies are also available for pick-up at moments of true desperation. Hey, this pie shopping thing is really catching on. In the Crossroads. 625-5436, riogrill.com.
Sundays are for sports—and brunch…A little helmet-swinging action, too. Peter B’s, provides the football getaway of your football dreams every Sunday morning, featuring brunch and drink specials and a whopping 18 big screens. Hint: Leave the house in workout clothes and your partner will think you’re hitting the rec trail. Open 9:30am through Dec. 29. 2 Portola Plaza, Monterey. 649-2699, portolahotel.com.
