In And Out…Things never stay the same, it seems. Boardwalk Sub Shop in downtown Monterey has closed and the space is up for sale, as is the Salinas location. Also in Monterey, the old Frutti De Mar Grill will soon be replaced by Sazón Express, a quick service Mexican place. Finally, Vince Poma has placed Bottles N’ Bins Liquors—a fixture on Lighthouse and David in Monterey since 1971—up for sale. Actually, the business is in escrow. Hopefully the new owners don’t change things on the inside.
Spud Buds…Recipients for the John “Spud” Spadara Hospitality Awards have been announced. The 2019 honorees are Anna Vindiola of Estéban, Jerry Ogle of the newly reopened Golden Tee, Regina Morrison at Beach House and Sal Tedesco from Paluca Trattoria. This year’s Lifetime Achievement recipients are Cibo Ristorante’s Rosa Catalano, Joe Rombi, who retired after a long career, and Fandango’s Pierre and Marietta Bain. The awards dinner will be held Jan. 24. Advance tickets are $38 from montereybaytickets.com.
The Art of Pastries…Tackle the art of pastry baking with a masterclass at Carmel’s Aubergine. Pastry chef Yulanda Santos will be directing this class on the ins and outs, the rolling and folding, the whipping and kneading of pastry creation. Sounds pretty physical. Dec. 19, 11am-1pm, $125. Make your reservation by calling 622-5909, aubergecarmel.com.
Book It…Does Steinbeck’s Cannery Row taste better than Melville’s Moby Dick? Does The Art of the Deal have a foul, sour flavor? Your chance to find out comes on Friday, Dec. 20, as the folks at Galante Vineyards host a library tasting. What? That’s not what goes on at a library tasting? Oh...Galante’s library tasting is an opportunity to sample Jack Galante’s finest wines—the stuff he cellars for special occasions—dating back to 1994. $30, or $20 for wine club members. 4-6pm. Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 624-3800, galantevineyards.com.
Toy Drive…Rosine’s Restaurant is pairing up with the Salvation Army for a holiday toy drive. Donate three cans of food and one wrapped toy and receive a free dessert after your meal. Giving never tasted so good. Occurring every night until Dec. 23, giving time for Santa to come pick up the toys and redistribute them to a kid who could use some extra love this Christmas. 434 Alvarado St., Monterey. 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com.
Christmas Feasts…For anyone who prefers to go out for their Christmas meal, there is no shortage of options. Hyatt Carmel Highlands in Carmel has announced the menu for their Christmas Buffet, held on the 25th, from 11-2 or 4:30-8. Without ruining the sumptuous surprises, you can look forward to fabulous fare like Alaskan king crab legs, duck confit and Chilean sea bass. $110, 620-1234. Stone Pine Estate in Carmel Valley invites guests to enjoy their grounds bedecked in full holiday splendor and a menu that looks delicious on Dec. 24 at 6pm, Dec 25 at 4pm. $95 for non-members, 659-2245. Ventana in Big Sur is hosting lunch (11:30am-4pm) and dinner (5-9pm) on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, with seasonal cocktails and delectables like country pate and dry-aged duck breast. $95. (800) 628-6500, ventanabigsur.com.
Feliz Navidad…Throw a Spanish twist into your Christmas with dinner on either Dec. 24 or 25 at Estéban Restaurant in Monterey. From choices of tapas and prime rib to paella and medjool date and chestnut cake, it’s enough to make you forget about ham. Dec. 24 5-9pm, Dec. 25 4-9pm, $80. 700 Munras Ave., Monterey, 324-6773.
Pizza Night…Don’t care about formalities? Believe Christmas dinner should involve more cheese and less money? Well, 7-Eleven on Lighthouse Ave is offering two large pizzas for $10, valid all day on Dec. 25. That will be a Christmas to remember. 887-8342.
Salsa and Burgers…Burn off a few Christmas cookies worth of calories with some salsa dancing at American Burger on Dec. 26. 9pm, $5 includes a lesson. Then undo all of that exercise by ordering a burger. 738 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 373-7573, americanburgermonterey.com.
Guided Food Tours…Allow Old Monterey’s Walking Food Tour guides to take the reins and entertain your holiday guests with a trip through downtown Monterey’s restaurants. Thursday-Sunday, 11-2pm. $95 includes a lot of food and a little walking. Contact Casey Aguilar to reserve your spots: foodie@montereybayfoodtours.com.
Brunch Bunch…Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill in Monterey now has a rotating Sunday brunch menu from 11:30am-3pm, with drink specials to go along. 426 Alvarado St., Monterey. 655-2337 for more info (like finding out which menu is being rotated in.
Getting Crabby…Crab Mania 2019 is now on at Old Fisherman’s Wharf, just in time for 2020. Dungeness season finally opened on Dec. 15. Restaurants along the Wharf celebrate with crab dishes and specials, which seems reason enough to act like a tourist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.