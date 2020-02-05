Cocktail Hour…Word is that Pearl Hour has expanded its hours. The destination bar on Lighthouse in Monterey is now open daily at 5pm. That's every single day. That is a very good thing for those who love clever cocktails and live music.
Bark-Fest...The De Tierra Tasting Room at Mission and Fifth in Carmel donates 10 percent of all purchases of De Tierra’s 2016 Frannin Red Blend towards a rotating list of local animal charities. Frannin Red is named for the De Tierra owner’s two beloved dogs, Freya and Annin. Between a love for dogs and sustainable winemaking practices, what’s not to love?!
Pup Up…And don’t miss the adoption party on Friday, Feb. 7 in which wine will be paired with not only complementary small bites but also discounted puppy adoption! Side note: The Weekly does not take responsibility for any drunken dog adoptions. Consume at your own risk. For more information, call 622-9704 or go to detierra.com.
Patio Party…It’s only February, but we’re all ready to get back outside. Yeast of Eden is pre-gaming for spring with a patio party and specialty drinks on Friday, Feb. 7 from 4-7pm. Live music, games and fun. In the Carmel Plaza, 293-8621.
Lovin’ It…It’s time to make reservations for Valentine’s Day.There are plenty of options, so just shop around. However, Twisted Roots is hosting a whole lineup of events all throughout February themed around, of course, love. How nice. Any guest to walk through the doors of the Twisted Roots tasting room throughout the month of February will receive a little love letter from Twisted Roots owners Josh and Julie Ruiz. No, it’s not as weird as it seems. Each envelope contains a coupon with special deals. Bring it back on V-Day and you’ll find out just what you’ve won. A new car? Not likely. Some wine? That would be cool. The tasting room is at 12 Del Fino Place in Carmel Valley.
Earlier, Better…The VNA’s Lobster Feast isn’t until March 22. But there’s a catch: tickets are on sale now. And there’s an early bird discount. The feast, which takes place at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, runs $150 per person. It’s a fundraiser. And there’s lobster. So no, that’s not a tad high. And if it is, you can nab an early bird ticket for $125. There’s another catch, of course: The early bird ticket window closes Feb. 10. Call 372-6668 for more.
