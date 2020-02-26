Book It Now…Salt Wood Kitchen and Oysterette in Marina has teamed up with luxury Champagne label Veuve Clicquot for a four-course dinner on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6pm. If you have time and $168 in your pocket, call 883-5535 to reserve a seat.
And/Or Book This Now…Carmel Valley Ranch is hosting a unique six-course dinner featuring locally-grown root vegetables. Executive Pastry Chef Tanya Matta takes you on a journey from savory to sweet through radishes, sunchokes, carrots, beets and more, all paired with wine. Chef Matta will discuss preparation techniques along the way. The Roots of Sweetness is Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:30pm and costs $85. 1 Old Ranch Road in Carmel Valley. 855-687-7262.
Book It For Later…The lineup and dates for Pebble Beach Food & Wine have been announced and it’s big, as you would expect—100 chefs, 250 wineries, and all manner of events. Andrew Zimmern, Roy Yamaguchi and Jeremiah Tower will be there, as will just about every top chef in Monterey County. There’s a lunch prepared by chefs with four Michelin Stars to their credit, wine tastings, golf events, dinners, you name it. April 16-19. Ticket packages available at pbfw.com.
Home Is Where You Find It…Not every winemaker can afford the time (and especially money) to operate a tasting room. No matter—The Annex in Carmel’s Crossroads is here to help. The hip wine bar will host homeless labels for three-month residencies starting March 1, where winemakers can pour their finest. First up, Samuel Louis Smith (who doubles as Morgan’s vintner) and Hamby Cellars. The Annex is at 237 Crossroads Blvd.
Happy Birthday to Montrio…In celebration of Montrio’s 25th anniversary, much loved restaurant is cooking up a storm throughout their birthday month (March, if you hadn’t surmised). The kick-off event is the roll-out of a new spring menu on Tuesday, March 3. Check out Chef Justin Roberge’s spring creations. 414 Calle Principal, 648-8880, montrio.com.
Speaking of Anniversaries…Rosine’s Restaurant is turning 40. Yep, officially middle-aged, but not an empty nester—not even close. Traditionally, the gift for a 40th anniversary is rubies. Rosine’s however, is celebrating with something even better—four pancakes, breakfast sausage and an egg for 4 bucks! The “Downtown” Special will be offered from Monday through Thursday from 8am-noon starting March 1 for a limited time. 434 Alvarado Street, 375-1400, info@rosinesmonterey.com.
Health and Wellness…Amidst a lineup of otherwise hedonistic culinary events, it’s only fair to represent the other side of the coin. Wellness coach Jen DeVilliers will be teaching a class at Spa on the Plaza on health, diet and nutrition Feb. 27 at 2pm. $45. There will be no cheese spread, piles of macarons or healthy pours of Champagne (it was a play on words), although participants are welcome to bring ziplock baggies full of almonds and carrot sticks. 201 Alvarado Street.
Wasted Youth…There will be a free screening of the documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at Carmel High School on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5pm. The documentary focuses on high profile chefs and their utilization of food scraps to create a more sustainable, and still delicious, food system. And no, there will not be samples of those scraps. 3600 Ocean Ave., Carmel. 333- 6244.
