Sing Babaloo…Hidden Fortress has fallen. Or it will come Feb. 8. The small-batch organic coffee roaster is leaving its space at The Press Club in Seaside. Replacing the coffee shop will be Babaloo, a diner featuring Cuban soups and sandwiches, along with coffee drinks. You may remember the popular Babaloo food truck that was a fixture at farmers markets—it’s that place. Owner Gladys Parada expects to open in mid-March.
Patlan on the Back…Yeast of Eden has a new chef, though he's not new to the area. Steven Patlan is the chef who got Wild Fish off to such a delicious start. He's been at the Carmel brewery and restaurant for just a week, but look for his dishes to start hitting the menu soon.
Kick Off…The Happy Anchor food truck sailed through—get it?—a soft opening and now expects to open for real in February. The menu is homey: grilled cheese, tomato soup, tater tots and salads from organic produce. As for lunch hours and locations, you’ll just have to wait.
Big Score…Trio Carmel will is teaming up with the fabulous wines from Miguel Lepe of Lepe Cellars. That’s a big score. Lepe Cellars is one of Monterey’s up-and-coming wineries. Check that—like the Niners, Lepe has made it to the big time. Visit Trio Carmel on Dolores between Ocean and Seventh to sample a flight of Lepe Cellars wines on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4-7pm $10, 750-7714.
Gain, No Pain…The San Francisco 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl in a whopping 25 years, but they have another shot at the big victory on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. That’s worth a celebration. And celebrate we will, at Knuckles Sports Bar at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa with a tailgate buffet, live radio broadcasting from the bar, more tv’s than you can shake a hot dog at and $5 drinks. Come for the team-themed food and hopefully leave celebrating a victory. $45 for the buffet, advanced reservations accepted but not required. 521-0863 or email hyattmontereysuperbowl@gmail.com.
Super BBQ…If you’re not able to make the Knuckles celebration, Hyatt Regency’s Super Bowl Southern Barbecue is available for takeout. After many years making a name for himself making food for Derby fans in Kentucky, Chef Logan Sandoval at the Hyatt knows barbecue and his special menu is available for Super Bowl Sunday only. Think oak-smoked brisket, chicken wings, habanero-peach bbq sauce, St Louis-style ribs, housemade pickles and cornbread. Call in advance for pick up at 521-0836. Yes, that means you gotta get off the couch.
Wine and 49…Prefer wine for your game-day celebration? Galante Vineyards Tasting Room will be hosting another kind of Super Bowl celebration with clam dip and chips and complimentary hot dogs with your glass of wine. Located on Dolores between Seventh and Ocean in Carmel.
For the Win…Winners have been announced from the Fungus Face-Off, the mushroom showdown between chefs at the Big Sur Forager’s Festival. And the winners are….Chef Nick Balla of Coast Big Sur! He was crowned for his vegan curried soup with three types of squash and mtsutake mushroom oil, garnished with wild herb za-atar, fennel flowers and lemon balm. The People’s Choice Award went to Chef Eric Piacentine of Big Sur Bakery for his savory mushroom custard made with chanterelles and black trumpet mushrooms, all local of course. For a list of the rest of the awarded local talents, visit bigsurforagersfestival.org.
Hand Off…Realtor Michael Kirch acquired the names associated with the abandoned Cannery Row Brewing Company. He says it’s a way to preserve the names while the restaurant sits empty. It’s also a nifty move on his part.
When I’m 64, and Kosher…For the 64th year running, Temple Beth El in Salinas is holding their kosher feast and bake sale on Thursday, Jan. 30 starting at 8am. Expect food harkening back to East Coast delis--pickles, pastrami sandwiches, you get the idea! Proceeds go to local charities and back to the temple for their education programs. We recommend an early arrival. Pastrami goes fast! 424-9151, www.templebethelsalinas.org.
When In Rio…The Carmel Valley Women’s Club is hosting a luncheon at Rio Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 11:30-11:30. Don’t let the name fool you, this lunch is open to all. Special guest Bert Cutino will speak on the history of the Wharf and his experience as executive chef and partner in The Sardine Factory. If history’s not your thing, the menu alone is enough to entice you! Please RSVP. Christopher Walken is welcome. Any other Walk-Ins are not. 566-4091 or visit cvwomensclub.com.
