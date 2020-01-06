Fun Fungi…Still anxiously awaiting the Big Sur Foragers’ Festival and its famed Fungus Faceoff? Tickets are available now. We porto-bet that by the end of the festival, you’ll be chanter-yelling about mushrooms from every rooftop and buttontop. It would be a crime-ini not to go so get your shiitake together—don’t worry, that’s all I’ve got—and reserve your spot at bigsurforagersfestival.org for events Jan. 16-19.
Fish Tales…What was life like for those tasked with packing sardines into the rectangular tins that fed a tiny fish-crazed nation (hey, we swoon over kale chips)? Find out Jan. 9 when author Carol Lynn McKibben speaks and signs copies of her book Beyond Cannery Row: Sicilian Women, Immigration and Community in Monterey, California, 1915-99. It takes place at the National Steinbeck Center, 1 Main St., Salinas from 5:30-7:30pm. Free for members, $5 for non members. 775-4728.
Something Cheesy…It’s a new year, but Windy Oaks sees no reason to change an old schedule. That means Friday wine and cheese pairings at the winery’s Carmel tasting room. That’s four wines with four cheeses from The Cheese Shop. Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, 4-7pm. It’s free for wine club members, $15 for everyone else. More at windyoaksestate.com.
In the Know…No reason to change up a good thing at Sovino Wine Bar, either. Trivia Night takes place on Jan. 13 at 7pm. Pair up your reams of otherwise useless bits of knowledge with a few glasses of local wine. 241 Alvarado St., Monterey.
Past Blast…History can be messy, but it needs to be preserved. And so the Carmel Mission Foundation hosts a social at Vino Napoli on Jan. 16 from 5-8pm. Nothing special—just the regular menu and bar. But Vino Napoli will donate 20 percent of sales during the gathering to the foundation. And there will be a lot of old photos to look at and old friends to hang with. Corner of Seventh and Dolores, Carmel. carmelmissionfoundation.org.
Get Fresh…In honor of the new year, new decade and perhaps a newly revitalized dedication to health and wellbeing, here’s a little reminder of all of the county’s fabulous farmers’ markets.
