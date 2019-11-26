Tee Up...Nov. 16 marked their first day Monterey Regional Airport’s Golden Tee was up and running the new owners. Richard Pepe and Bobby Richards. Pepe is well-known for Vesuvio, Little Napoli and Carmel Bakery. They plan to slowly sprinkle new items onto the menu and open the observation deck overlooking the airstrip for private events. 373-1232.
Prix Fixe...Waypoint Bar + Kitchen at the Quail Lodge gives diners a treat on the last Saturday of every month. Hand the reins over to executive chef Brian Kearns and join them at 6pm on Nov. 30 for a $55 three course prix fixe menu, with bread service and no corkage fee. Make a reservation at 620-8910 or www.quaillodge.com/edgars and bring your favorite bottle of wine.
Gourmet Gangster...River House Books will be hosting a celebration for the launch of Marcia Rosen’s brand new book, The Gourmet Gangster: Mysteries and Menus on Dec. 1, 1-3pm. The book is a mystery page turner set in the world of mobsters, crime and fabulous food. Come for the book, stay for the free donuts! 208 The Crossroads Blvd, Carmel. 626-2665
Student Special...Sur Burger on Alvarado Street right next to Golden State Theatre cuts deals for anyone who can show a Monterey High School ID. Students can get a burger, fries and drink for $7, garlic fries for $1 and a milkshake for $2.50. Valid any time they’re open.
Discount Wine Day!...in honor of Small Business Saturday, Sovino Wine Bar will be cutting their bottle prices by 15 percent on Saturday, Nov. 30. Drink your way to supporting small businesses. 241 Alvarado Street.
The Calling...On Dec. 2 The Sardine Factory in Monterey hosts a wine dinner. Yeah, yeah—they’ve done this a thousand times before. Maybe 10,000. But this dinner will feature four courses prepared by Chef Bert Cutino, each one paired with a different wine from The Calling wine collection. The dinner is in celebration of the release of The Calling’s new Monterey County Pinot Noir—a worthy cause indeed. Even better? A chance to hobnob with sportscaster and Pebble Beach resident (and partner in The Calling) Jim Nantz. Call to book your spot: 373-6625.
Shellfish gone wild...Chef Eduardo Coronel is at it again, changing up Rio Grill’s happy hour menu—which makes the addition of “drunken shrimp” kinda appropriate. Also new are blue corn croquettes (chile warning: there is ghost pepper involved), a goat cheese and roasted garlic flatbread and beef sope, as well as a thing involving Baker’s bacon, gooseberries, pea tendrils and honey buffed up with maple and chipotle. In the Carmel Crossroads. 625-5436, riogrill.com.
More Than Just Burgers...American Burger offers opportunities to work up an appetite before indulging with salsa dancing every Thursday at 9pm ($5 for salsa includes a lesson, BYOB—buy your own burger) and a rousing weekly Ukulele jam every Sunday 4-6pm (free, BYOU—bring your own uke). 738 Lighthouse Ave. 373-7573.
Redefining Flavors...Aubergine hosts a monthly dinner, landing on Dec. 4 6-9pm, testing out new ingredients, flavors and culinary experiments from Executive Chef Justin Cogley and Pastry Chef Yulanda Santos. This month’s theme? Japanese Izakaya. $125 for a four course dinner with wine pairings. Call for a reservation: 624-8578. laubergecarmel.com
