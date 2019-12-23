Vintage Days…Taste Morgan will be hosting a vertical tasting of three consecutive vintages of one of their flagship wines, taking you on a tour through the wines’ variations from one vintage to the next. In the crossroads, Dec. 27, 11am-5:30pm, $20 ($10 club members). No RSVP necessary. Follow it up with some cheese and more wine at Windy Oaks’ Carmel tasting room, 4-7pm, $15, or free for members. At this point, we recommend an Uber. On Dec. 31, kick off your celebrations early with “Wine by Time” Happy Hour at McIntyre's tasting room. From 3-5:30pm, the time you order is the amount that you pay.
Date Night…Join Quail Lodge for a prix fixe dinner on Saturday Dec. 28 at 6pm. $55/person and no corkage fee means that you can bring any bottle of wine you’d like to accompany your dinner! Carmel, 620-8910, quaillodge.com/edgars.
Ring It…There are way too many New Year’s events. Here’s a smattering for your celebratory convenience: Five course meals not enough? Well, Ventana Big Sur is hosting a six-course meal on Dec. 31, with two seatings: one at 11:30am and one at 6pm. The decadent meal starts with caviar and leads into four insanely delicious sounding courses, ending with a petit gateau for dessert featuring cheesecake mousseline, chiffon genoise, feuilletine, sweet cherry compote, white chocolate glaze and a chocolate garnish. Umm, yes please! $175, make a reservation at (800) 628-6500, ventanabigsur.com. Estéban Restaurant is hosting a four-course paella dinner including champagne, live jazz from local musicians and a kid-friendly menu making families absolutely welcome. $65, 324-6773, estebanrestaurant.com. Not wanting to be outdone, the Hyatt Regency Monterey’s party spreads over four venues—Fireplace Lounge, TusCA, Knuckles...wait, that’s three. Oh, and the hotel’s outdoor patio. Party hop, eat, drink, be merry (there’s a hot toddy bar and an adult hot chocolate bar, which helps). 6-9pm, $100 (or $40 for kids 5-12). 372-1234. At Mezzaluna Pasteria & Mozzarella Bar in Pacific Grove, there will be two sets of seatings, with the first a “light” three-course dinner and the second a full on five-course feast. But the first set of seatings doesn’t really skimp, what with chestnut soup, pan-seared scallops, baked Alaska and other options. That one is 5-7pm and costs $65. The second set of seatings adds such goodies as pappardelle with Maine lobster and polenta with foraged mushrooms. Seatings start at 6:45pm, with the final seating at 8:45pm. $95. 372-5325 for reservations.
No Regrets…Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette in Marina not only hosts a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner (5-10pm, $95), the restaurant also hastens your recovery with a New Year’s Day brunch full of hangover cures like shrimp and grits. 10am-2:30pm. 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com.
Take Out…On a double-dog dare? Hate fancy parties? 7 Eleven will be having a special: two large pizzas for a whopping ten bucks, and they’re open 24 hours a day. Valid all day on Dec. 31 at the Lighthouse Ave. location, 887-8342.
On The Run…Somehow there are people who are up for this after a night of decade-ending celebration. Rio Grill’s Resolution Run takes place on Jan. 1 at 9am, starting in front of Rio Grill in Carmel’s Crossroads and winding through Carmel. Don’t worry, the restaurant serves brunch to all who are upright and register for the event. Proceeds go to Coastal Kids Home Care, a group aiding families with children suffering from chronic or life-threatening illness. Register at active.com for the 5K or 10K route. Run, walk, or stroll. $45 in advance, $50 on race morning. $30 for kids under 12.
Drinking Games…Joullian in Carmel Valley is hosting wine bingo on Jan. 2, 5-7pm. Lubricate your brain with some liquid IQ and let yourself fall into the bingo flow. A great way to spend time with people without having to talk to them. 2 Village Drive, Carmel Valley, $5, joullian.com/visit/special-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.