A BURRITO A DAY… It was rumored, it was anticipated and now it is here – beloved Salinas spot El Charrito is opening up a second location in downtown Monterey. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, El Charrito Express will be serving all its greatest hits for breakfast and lunch. But that’s not all – there’s a full-service dinner concept called Alejandro’s coming to the same building, with an opening expected on Sept. 23. 483 Calle Principal, Monterey. elcharrito.com/location/el-charrito-monterey.
FROYO FOREVER… An alarm at MYO Frozen Yogurt’s Salinas location alerted firefighters to suspected arson around 2am on Friday, Aug. 12. The windows were shattered and are boarded up, but the store was able to reopen the same day. “We’re lucky,” says owner Molly Meyer, noting nobody was there. But “we’re definitely taking a little bit of a hit, because it looks like we are closed.” At 1091 S. Main St., open noon-9pm Sun-Thu and noon-10pm Fri-Sat. 759-9769, myofrozenyogurt.com.
GIVE ME SOME HONEY… You’ll be forgiven if this somehow buzzed under the radar (sorry) but September is National Honey Month and Shearwater Tavern at Carmel Mission Inn is celebrating. They’ll serve honey cocktails like the gin-based Lavender Fields, as well as honey ice cream, all made with local honey. Bee sure (sorry) to stop by. 3665 Rio Road, Carmel. 624-1841, carmelmissioninn.com.
NEW IN TOWN… Albatross Ridge has opened a new tasting room. At the moment they are only serving wine, but soon there will be tapas-style bites and pizzas from their pizza oven. 316 Alvarado St., Monterey. 241-6994, albatrossridge.com.
ALL’S FAIR… The Monterey County Fair is as much a celebration of food as it is of community and fun. That includes a plethora of classic treats (think funnel cake, corn dogs), as well as the farm-to-table dimension of the event – check out the livestock. Thursday-Monday Sept. 1-5 at Monterey County Fairgrounds. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
THIRSTY THURSDAY… A generous happy hour at Casa Sorrento Pizzeria includes $5 margaritas, shots and apps, as well as $6 house wines and $1 off pints and pitchers. Enjoy classic Italian dishes with these specially priced beverages 3-6pm Monday-Saturday and 1-4pm Sundays. 393 Salinas St., Salinas. 757-2720, casasorrento.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.