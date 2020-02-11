Shades of Blue…Business in Seaside is booming, and the newest addition is Deja Blue, with a soft opening this weekend, followed by a grand opening Feb. 22. (It’s at 500 Broadway, where the Dunes used to be.) They’ll dish New Orleans-inspired cuisine and host live jazz, blues and comedy—“something Seaside needs,” proprietor Darryl Choates says.
Opening Time…Speaking of openings, there’s a lot that’s new: Pho Fresh is in Seaside. In Marina, Aki Fresh Mex. Sazón Express, doing fast casual Mexican, is open in downtown Monterey. Two other new additions in Monterey are Coniglio Brothers Italian Deli on Cannery Row and a Pizza Factory spot on Fremont.
Roots Rec…It had to happen. Popularized by Parks and Rec, Galentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate friendship love among ladies and their girlfriends and will be celebrated at Twisted Roots on Thursday, Feb. 13, the day before Valentines day.
Flowers Power…Now that dry January is over, ‘tis the season for wine dinners. Flowers Winery is partnering with Portola Hotel & Spa for a “sophisticated yet unpretentious” dinner and pairing evening on Feb. 13. $95, reservations required. 649-7874.
V is for Valentine…Restaurant owners look forward to Valentine’s Day. It’s one of the bigger dining out days on the calendar. Some with special menus for Feb. 14 include…Mezzaluna Pasteria and Mozzarella Bar in Pacific Grove is hosting a pink and red-themed meal (think pink papparadelle pasta, red-stemmed swiss chard linguini and the like) 1188 Forest Ave. 747-7455, mezzalunapasteria.com. At Aabha Indian Grill belly dancing starts at 7:30pm. 414 Alvarado Street, 641-7924, aabhaindian.com. Rio Grill will have a prix fixe menu—three courses for $60, wine pairings for $50 more. In the Carmel Crossroads, 625-5436, riogrill.com. At California Market at Pacific’s Edge the views from Carmel Highlands will be stunning, the wine will be flowing and love will be in the air. $160, everything included. Carmel, 622-5445. Poppy Hall on Lighthouse in Pacific Grove offers four courses for $69 and it starts off with caviar and cava. 204-9990, poppyhallpg.com. The Sardine Factory, incidentally named in Opentable’s “Top Ten Most Romantic Restaurants on the Central Coast” has a prix fixe menu for $82. 373-3775, sardinefactory.com. Salt Wood Kitchen in Marina and Veuve Clicquot are partnering up with a free glass of Veuve Yellow Label at their dinner. 883-5535. Yeast of Eden in the Carmel Plaza will be hosting an alternative Valentine’s dinner to the usual wine paired dinners, featuring a curated beer-paired menu. 293-8621.
Cocoa Loco…Alta Bakery and Cafe is educating the people of Monterey as to how to make their own chocolate from bean to bar, as well as little goodies like chocolate garnishes and truffles. Now this is a lecture I can sit through. Feb. 15 at 5:30pm. $55. Make reservations by emailing info@altamonterey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.