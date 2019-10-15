Word from Cima Collina winemaker Annette Hoff is that the winery will be shutting down at the end of the year. "With the passing of our owner Dick Lumpkin this past spring, the family members have decided not to continue producing Cima Collina wine. It saddens me to inform you that we will be closing our doors at the end of the year," she said in an emailed statement. The closure includes both the Carmel Valley and Marina tasting rooms. But Hoff points out they will have new releases and their existing wines on offer at the tasting rooms until the end of December.
Monterey Bay Tequila & Cuisine returns this weekend. Founded in 2009 by siblings Crystal Murphy and Omar Mercado, the annual event celebrates the rich cultural history of tequila. On Friday, Oct. 18, Cibo hosts the welcome dinner featuring a Mexican-Italian fusion menu. Dinner includes chicharrón, shrimp ceviche, chicken marsala (or pasta primavera) and tiramisu, plus one cocktail (6:30-9:30pm, $55). Saturday, Oct. 19, is the signature grand tasting at the Monterey Conference Center. Taste tequilas from some of the world’s best brands, including Tequila Fortaleza, Don Pilar, Alquimica and more. Chefs Estevan “EJ” Jimenez and Christina Morales and their team from Rancho Cielo’s Drummond Culinary Academy will prepare small bites to accompany the tequila, joined by chefs Adam Young (Monterey Bay Aquarium) and Marc Jones (Oak Culinary). Event proceeds benefit Rancho Cielo’s programs for underserved youth (5-8pm, $85). The festivities wrap up with an after party at Cibo from 9pm-1am. Visit montereytequila.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The annual Flavors of Pacific Grove is Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Pacific Grove Golf Course Club House. The evening of food, wine and live entertainment celebrates the great chefs of PG: Dory Ford (Aqua Terra Culinary), Greg Lepesh (Asilomar Conference Grounds), Daniel Rader (The Beach House Restaurant), Robert Kershner and Tim Hrusa (Canterbury Woods), Christopher Boyns (Classic Wines of California), Pierre and Marietta Bain (Fandango), Juan Silva and Meral Alpay (The Fishwife), Guido Baiocchi (Forest Hill Manor), Jordan Champagne (Happy Girl Kitchen), Faris Nemri (International Cuisine), Thamin Saleh (jeninni kitchen + wine bar), Paul Whitecross (The Monarch Pub & Restaurant), Matthew Beaudin (Monterey Bay Aquarium), Gina Juntaradarapun (Pacific Thai Cuisine), AJ Kishk (Pizza My Way), Ricardo Mireles (Point Pinos Grill), Phil Wojtwociz and Brendan Esons (Poppy Hall), Mark and Julie Davis (Vivolo’s Chowder House) and Kelvin Jacobs (Wild Fish). A live and silent auction benefits the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce. 5:30-8:30pm, $60, more information and tickets at pacificgrove.org.
The C restaurant + bar has debuted C express, a new breakfast and espresso bar. Located at the restaurant’s entrance, C express serves quick breakfast bites. Look for illy coffee and espresso, plus pastries, yogurt, fruit and energy bars. There’s also a lineup of smoothies—Detox, Keto, Healthy and Supercharge—for sale. 750 Cannery Row, Monterey, 375-4800, thecrestaurant-monterey.com. Open 7-10am daily. (And don’t worry, the restaurant is still open for breakfast from 6:30-11:30am if you’re in the mood for leisurely sit-down service and hearty breakfast favorites.)
Rancho Cielo welcomes a new class of students for its Drummond Culinary Academy. Led by chef Estevan “EJ” Jimenez, the Rancho Cielo students train for jobs in culinary hospitality through hands-on dinner service. Students serve dinner a three-course prix fixe dinner—with choice of salad, entree and dessert—on Friday evenings from 5:30-7:30pm. Beer and wine donated from local wineries are available for purchase. Proceeds support Rancho Cielo’s programs for at-risk youth. Reservations required, call 444-3521. Visit ranchocieloyc.org for more information.
It’s time for pig and pigskin at the Big Sur Smokehouse. The Big Sur barbecue spot has your game day covered with rotating happy hour specials for football season. The smokehouse serves up smoked sausage sandwiches on Thursdays, ribs on Sundays and wings on Mondays, plus pitchers of beer and root beer floats, and free popcorn. The smokehouse has also shifted its hours for fall and is now open 11am-9pm Thursday-Monday.
PS. Don’t forget the Big Sur Smokehouse offers a locals’ discount. Show your ID and get 15 percent off your meal.
The Hyatt Carmel Highlands hosts Big Basin Vineyards for the final Forks.Corks.Action! winemaker dinner of the year on Thursday, Oct. 17. Start with a reception on the outdoor patio, then dinner will be in the property’s famed wine room inside California Market at Pacific’s Edge. Enjoy four courses paired with Big Basin wines grown in the Santa Cruz and Gabilan Mountains. 6pm, $130 (inclusive), reservations required, pacificsegde.com.
Alvarado Street Brewery takes over the taps at Fourth Street Tap House in Gonzales on Friday, Oct. 18. Casas de Humo Barbecue will be on hand with food for sale, including smoked brisket, ribs, mac and cheese and “The Jelly-D” doughnut sandwich. The tap invasion kicks off at 6pm. Barbecue will be available until sold out.
PigWizard gets into the Halloween spirit early with a zombie costume party and movie night on Friday, Oct. 18, to celebrate the release of Zombieland 2: Double Tap. Come in your best zombie (or zombie movie character) costume and win PigWizard swag and gift cards. (Don’t worry, no cardio will be required.) The shop will screen Zombieland and other zombie movie favorites with a special blood sausage available for the night, then invites participants to invade the theater in costume for a screening of Zombieland 2. 6-10pm, visit Facebook for more information.
Stave Wine Cellar has a pair of events this week. First is a Flight Night with Rhys Vineyards on Friday, Oct. 18, offering tastes of Pinot Noir, Syrah and Chardonnay from the Santa Cruz Mountain winery (seatings at 5:30 and 6:15pm, $40). And on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Stave’s Wine Class explores wines grown in some of the coldest grape-growing climates in France, Germany and Austria (6pm, $40). Reservations recommended, call 644-7997 to sign up for either event, 21+ only.
Salt Wood Kitchen and Oysterette teams up with Veuve Clicquot for a pop-up lawn party this weekend. Veuve’s vintage camper will set up on Sanctuary’s Lodge Lawn for bubbles. On Friday, Oct. 18, snack on passed hors d’oeuvres and taste three Veuve varietals and a specialty Veuve cocktail, The Filigree, with bubbles, vanilla bean syrup and lavender bitters (5:30-8:30pm, $50). On Saturday, Oct. 19, start your morning with brunch bites and mimosas, plus tastes of Veuve Champagne (11am-1pm, $40).
Waypoint Bar + Kitchen at Quail Lodge gets pretty in pink for Rosé All Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon-7pm. Enjoy special rosé selections from Bernardus Winery, Hahn Family Wines and more in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, plus a special bruschetta bar and quiche bar, alongside the daily menu. Fifteen percent of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Assistance Group of Monterey County.
Fall Fundays have arrived at Earthbound Farm. Earthbound’s Carmel Valley farm stand has a lineup of family activities on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11am-3pm. Take part in “pumpkin scramble,” pumpkin stacking, corn husk doll workshop, scavenger hunt, pump and squash tasting, organic bake sale and pumpkin raffles. There will also be live music and face painting, plus a pumpkin carving demonstration. Organic pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes will be available for sale by weight, and the farm stand’s cafe will have organic food and beverages for sale.
Brew -N- Krew Ale House kicks off fundraising for its new brewery in downtown Salinas with a launch party at The Refinery (342 Main Street, Salinas) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5-9pm. Brew -N- Krew will be the first Salinas brewery owned by East Salinas locals and will expand owner Marlene García’s homebrewing business to make “dope beer con cultura” to locals at a new brewery and tasting room at 155 Main Street. To help make the new downtown brewery and tasting room a reality, Brew -N- Krew has launched an Indiegogo campaign to join the “Krew” and reward backers with perks.
Join Grasing’s Restaurant for a night of paella and Palmaz wines on Oct. 22. The evening on the restaurant’s rooftop lounge starts with a reception and passed appetizers at 6pm, then at 6:30pm, watch Chef/Owner Kurt Grasing prepare paella and enjoy a family-style supper. Dinner will feature wines from the family-run Napa winery, including 2016 Louise Riesling, 2017 Amalia Chardonnay, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon. $145, reservations required, sign up at grasings.com.
