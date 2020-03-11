New Brew…Yeast of Eden was named the Best New Brewery in California by the 2019 RateBeer Best Awards. A team of brewers from around the world sampled something like 640,000 beers to come to this conclusion, which sounds like a fun process (although how is one capable of rating beer after downing so many?). It’s a prestigious award, considering that RateBeer.com is a global community of craft beer experts. That would be a great job title, wouldn’t it? Mission and Seventh in the Carmel Plaza. 293-8621, yoebeer.com.
Pocket Watch…Actually, no one uses pocket watches anymore. And no one needs to watch for the grand opening of The Pocket anymore, either. Carmel’s much-anticipated restaurant’s Grand Opening. The Pocket Carmel is hosting the event on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 with two days of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, wine and refreshments from 2-9pm for new guests to check out the space, get excited and get a sense of what life feel like, well, in The Pocket. Lincoln near Sixth, Carmel, thepocketcarmel.com.
Thanks, Giving…Montrio Bistro celebrates its birthday month by giving back. On Thursday, March 12, the restaurant hosts a Fund for Homeless Women Party from 5:30-7:30pm. The fundraiser features food, wine and a raffle. For tickets or to know more, call the Reverend Michael Reid at 915-7799.
Purple Drink…The Hyatt Regency Monterey has a special springtime cocktail on the menu for the month of March. A few exciting things about it: it’s gin based, $2 from each cocktail goes towards Give Kids the World--a non-profit that provides cost-free vacations to kids with critical illnesses, and it’s purple! 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey, 372-1234.
Supper Club…Carmel Valley Ranch is holding their spring dinner party series called Saturday Supper Club. The dinners are held at 5pm every Saturday evening through April 25. All ages are welcome, $58 for adults, $24 for kids, reserve at 626.2599. 1 Old Ranch Road, Carmel Valley.
Habit Forming...It’s time to develop some new habits. Or just one. The Habit Burger Grill—aka California’s best-kept burger secret—is opening up a new location in Salinas. 1602 N Main St.
Green Scene…St. Patty’s Day is right around the corner and the Wharf is celebrating with a Calamari & Cocktail Crawl on the Wharf on Tuesday, March 17 from 5:30-8:30pm. Not sure what calamari and cocktails have to do with St. Pat’s but the event is replete with the universally-adored sound of live bagpipers and prizes for great festive (need I say green?) outfits. Meanwhile Peter B’s Brewpub goes the traditional (as in American) route, with Celtic music, corned beef, Irish car bombs and green beer—and two happy hours: 4-6:30pm and 9:30-10:30pm. And since the two parties are so close (Peter B’s is at 2 Portola Plaza), you can do both.
Beach Bod…It’s spring and it’s time to put down the truffle fries and the nitro porter and pick up a green smoothie because folks, March is National Nutrition Month. In honor, Cinq Mondes Spa is hosting a complimentary workshop on the connection between nutrition and full-body health on Thursday, March 12 from 5:30-7pm. Limited to 20 people, RSVP to Nichole at carmel@5m-usa.com, 625-4410. Don’t worry, there will be Prosecco.
