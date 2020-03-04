Open and Shut…The popular Turtle Bay Taqueria in Seaside has closed. A new spot, Boiling Krab, is in the works in the same location at 1301 Fremont Blvd., with an anticipated opening in April. While we’re on that block It’s home to a new panadería. La Yaquesita has opened at 1450 Fremont Blvd., in the old Farmer Joe’s produce location. It’s part ice cream parlor (dishing Marianne’s), but they also press fresh juice and prepare other treats.
Rowing Motion…Normally Urban Wine Row in Marina hosts tastings of small-batch Monterey County wines. On Saturday, March 7, they are hosting a chili cook off. It's a fundraiser for Marina Youth—$20 gets you a bowl of chili and some wine. But if you bring your UWR glass, it's just $15. It takes place at 3344 Paul Davis Drive from 1-5pm. And they are still in the market for contestants, so if you do a mean bowl of red contact sinecurewine@gmail.com.
Into A Wine Cave…Pete Buttigieg might be out of the presidential running, but the wine caves live on. There’s a proposal headed to the Monterey County Planning Commission on Wednesday, March 11 for David Arizini’s Hidden Valley LLC to convert 1.6 acres of land to vineyards and build a 3,000-square-foor barn plus an 853-square-foot wine cave, off Laureles Grade in Carmel Valley. They estimate producing 300 cases per year.
Avocado Sauce…How is that different than guacamole? The new fast-casual Mexican spot Sazón Express in Monterey (at 431 Tyler St.) has the answer, and it’s meant to pair perfectly with their al pastor taco. Good news for those with delicate taste buds: It’s delicate enough that any heat layered into the taco is snuffed.
Wine Bliss…In honor of the public consensus that wine is great, Twisted Roots is starting a new happy hour the first Thursday of every month, kicking off March 5 from 5--7pm. Drown your sorrows or celebrate your successes, red for one, white for the other. 12 Del Fino Place in Carmel Valley is where it happens.
Put A Fork In It…The Hyatt Carmel Highlands has announced its 2020 schedule for its popular Forks.Corks.Action! Winemaker Series. Participating wineries include Bernardus in March, DeTierra in May, I. Brand & Family in June. Tickets are on sale now. 620-1234.
Over the Moon-Tsai…Grasing’s in Carmel is pairing up with Moon-Tsai winery for a pairing dinner on Tuesday, March 10 at 6pm. The menu features items like ahi tuna carpaccio with edamame, puffed black rice, mango and ponzu foam. $155. 624-6562, grasings.com.
Rio Nuevo…Season-conscious Rio Grill has new menu items for spring, including a vegetarian option—roasted risotto with poblano-basil pesto, balsamic glaze and pea tendrils (yum!)—and a dessert: blood orange cheesecake with a citrus-butterscotch glaze (double yum!).
