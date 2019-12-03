Smelts Fishy…Local historian Tim Thomas hosts Monterey’s monthly Wharf Walks the first Saturday of every month. The upcoming Dec. 7 walk will be focused on the sardine industry of Monterey, enriching all Wharf walkers with information about an industry that has been crucial to the evolution of the city. 10am-noon, advance reservations required: call 521-3304, montereywharf.com.
Gingerbread, man…Hofsas House has their finger on the pulse of Carmel’s gingerbread-crazed youth. Yeah. Join in the frenzy on Dec. 7 10:30am-1:30pm for a gingerbread house-making showdown and apple cider and Hofsas House will donate proceeds to the Carmel Public Library Foundation. $25 donation. $10 donation for sparkling wine or mimosas. San Carlos, Carmel. 624-2745, hofsahouse.com.
Past, present…Pastry chef (and lets add Gingerbread artist) Michelle Lee unveils her fifth annual historical replica of local architectural relics made entirely out of gingerbread on Dec. 9 at the InterContinental Hotel at 6pm in the Reading Room. This year’s creation will be Ed Ricketts’ Lab in full spicey glory. Lee will be on-call for the entire two-week exposition in case of any collapses, frosting runs or any other ginger-tastrophies. 750 Cannery Row, Monterey. ictheclementmonterey.com, 375-4500.
Doggie Date…Take your pooch out for a quality day-date Saturday, Dec. 7 as Etats-Unis French American Bistro hosts a “Howliday Fundraiser” lunch featuring a special doggie menu. The event is to benefit Max’s Helping Paws Foundation, a local nonprofit which provides a financial lifeline for pet owners with a pet in a health crisis. Richard Green Photography will be providing complimentary doggie shots and dress your pooch in his finest attire and the best-dressed pet will win a prize! Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. etatsuniscarmel.com, 238-6010.
Taste Maker…Bulk up on cooking tips and impress your holiday guests with a little preparatory cooking class at Aubergine focused entirely on holiday dinner parties! Learn directly from Aubergine’s executive chef Justin Cogley. Limited to six participants. Reserve your spot, or better yet, your partner’s! $145/person. Dec. 11, 11:30--1:30. Seventh and Monte Verde, Carmel. aubergecarmel.com, 622-5909.
Pure Decadence…Tis the season of indulgence. Actually, it starts this Thursday, Dec. 12 at Chef Cal Stamenov’s 5th Annual Pure Decadence Dinner. From caviar and Champagne to Maine lobster to Nantucket Bay scallops, Chef Stamenov’s menu and wine pairings promise to be tantalizingly scrumptious. Seating at Lucia Restaurant is limited and reservations are required. 6:30pm, $350 plus tax and gratuity. 415 W. Carmel Valley Road. bernarduslodge.com, 658-3400.
Textbook case…Cibo Ristorante Italiano is continuing California’s trend of taking the allocation of funds into its own hands by hosting a fundraiser for the Carmel Mission’s Junipero Serra School. On Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5-10pm, 20 percent of revenue from any diner who mentions the fundraiser will be donated to the school’s teachers for much-needed items for their classrooms. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. cibo.com, 649-8155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.