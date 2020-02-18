Keeping Score…The restaurant count in Monterey County keeps changing. The Happy Anchor dropped—not gonna say it—last week and early reports are all good. The food truck specializes in grilled cheese, tomato bisque and tater tots. You’ll have to check online to find out where it docks next. Meanwhile The Pocket Change Restaurant, a small diner next to Pearl Hour on Lighthouse in Monterey opened recently and is gaining a crowd. Deja Blue, which is billed as a music and comedy club as well as a restaurant, hosts its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 22. The location? 500 Broadway Ave. in Salinas. The Pocket (in Carmel) is on its way, but Rise + Roam (also in Carmel) has opened. Just follow the aroma of baking bread. Pacific Grove’s Cafe Guarani? Not quite yet.
Books, Chocolate, Wine…Libraries are easy to forget about and take for granted. But they’re the coolest things! Support your local Monterey Public Library on Friday, Feb. 21 7-9pm with their 15th Annual Chocolate and Wine Fundraiser. There will be food, drinks, a silent auction (in line with library etiquette) and something called a balloon pop (breaking etiquette). $40 in advance, $45 at the door, proceeds will benefit theresource that is your local library. www.mplfriends.com.
Piña Power…The Monterey Bay Tequila and Mezcal Tasting Group is back on Friday, Feb. 21. Lopez Restaurante y Cantina will be hosting their next event from 6-8pm. Join, enjoy, and maybe Uber home. $10, 21+ only, 635 Cass Street, Monterey.
’Choke On It…Some say February is the month of love. I would argue that February is the month of...artichokes. The Joseph Boston Store on 210 Olivier Street in Monterey is celebrating “Everything Artichokes” all throughout February, tasting and selling salsas, sauces, oils, salts and tapenades, all artichoke themed. All proceeds from the store go to maintain the beautiful historic gardens of Monterey.
Book It…Salt Wood Kitchen and Oysterette in Marina has teamed up with luxury Champagne label Vive Clicquot for a four-course dinner on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6pm. If you have time and $168 in your pocket, call 883-5535 to reserve a seat.
The Award Goes To…Carmel Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the awards given to local businesses at the awards ceremony held on Feb. 9. The ones that matter in this space include Bernardus for Winery of the Year and Jerome’s Carmel Valley Market for Catering Establishment of the Year!
As You Wish!...Finally, our culture’s collective and completely unnecessary arsenal of Princess Bride quotes can come in handy at Sovino’s Princess Bride Themed Trivia Night! Be there on Wednesday the 26th at 7pm and I mean it! (Anybody want a peanut?) 241 Alvarado Street, 641-9463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.